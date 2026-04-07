Uttar Pradesh Approves Metro University In Greater Noida To Boost Higher Education Sector

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an important proposal related to the Higher Education Department was approved. As part of this decision, approval has been granted for the establishment of ‘Metro University’ in Greater Noida under the private sector. The move is considered a significant step toward expanding higher education in the state.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said, “The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. The Act ensures proper arrangements for the establishment, regulation and functioning of private universities.”

He further informed that the sponsoring organization Sunhill Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Noida, had submitted a proposal to establish ‘Metro University’ on 26.1 acres of land allotted by the Greater Noida Authority. After examining the proposal in accordance with legal provisions, approval has been granted.

For this purpose, it has been decided to amend the schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019 by promulgating the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, and to issue an authorization letter to the sponsoring institution for operating the university.

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The Higher Education Minister said, “The establishment of this university will create new opportunities for quality higher education in the state and provide youth with modern and employment-oriented education. The initiative will play an important role in making the state a leader in the field of education.”

He added that Yogi government is committed to expanding higher education, improving quality, and encouraging private investment. The establishment of new universities will also increase opportunities for education, employment and skill development in the state.