UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes Farmer Registry Drive For Transparent Benefits To Farmers Statewide

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Farmer Registry is extremely important for ensuring that farmers in the state receive the benefits of various government schemes in an easy, transparent, and timely manner."

He directed that the Farmer Registry be linked with all agriculture and departmental schemes so that registered farmers can receive priority benefits in wheat procurement, as well as in the purchase of pulses and oilseeds, and access to seeds, fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, agricultural equipment and other schemes.

During a review meeting held on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi instructed that the Farmer Registry process be completed quickly across all districts in campaign mode. He also directed that special camps be organized in every Gram Panchayat to provide immediate solutions to farmers’ issues related to registration. For this work, officials from the Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, and other related departments should work in coordination.

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Chief Minister further said, "All farmers in the state, regardless of whether their landholdings are small or large, should be encouraged to register so they can avail maximum benefits from government schemes." He also directed that a large-scale public awareness campaign be conducted so that every eligible farmer becomes part of this process and receives the full benefits of the schemes.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S. P. Goyal, Chief Knowledge Officer of the Government of India Rajeev Chawla, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Ravindra, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Aparna U, Director of Agriculture Dr. Pankaj Tripathi, and other senior officials.