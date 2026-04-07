UP Agricultural Science Congress Begins April 8, CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research(UPCAR) will organize a three-day Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress starting Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event on April 8.

The sixth UP Agricultural Science Congress, themed 'Transforming Agriculture for Viksit Krishi-Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' will be held at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research.

This information was shared by UPCAR Director General Dr. Sanjay Singh. During it, 15 scientists selected under the Uttar Pradesh Krishi Vaigyanik Samman Yojana (2025-26) will also be honored.

In addition, several technical sessions will be organized, featuring prominent agricultural scientists and experts.

At the inaugural ceremony, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Ayog Shyam Bihari Gupta, and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research Captain (Retd.) Vikas Gupta, among others, will be present.