Uttar Pradesh: Amethi Woman Expands Auto Garage With ₹5 Lakh CM-YUVA Loan Support | X

Lucknow/Amethi, August 27: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working to connect young people and small entrepreneurs with self-employment opportunities and make them economically self-reliant. Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana 'CM-YUVA' has emerged as an important initiative towards fulfilling this commitment. The success story of Roopali Devi, a resident of Jagapur area of Amethi district, is a testament to how timely financial support can help small businesses reach new heights.

Roopali Devi says her family has six members. Her family had been in the automobile sector for a long time and wanted to expand the business. Still, limited resources and a lack of capital had prevented them from doing so. During this period, she learned about 'CM-YUVA' through the Gram Panchayat. After learning about the scheme in detail, she applied for assistance. The application process and completion of the necessary formalities took around two to three months. Subsequently, in January 2026, she received a ₹5 lakh loan through a bank, giving her family business a new direction.

After receiving the loan, family planned to take its automobile business to the next level. The funds were used to procure essential equipment, machinery and auto parts, while their family enterprise, Paramjeet Auto Parts & Auto Garage, was systematically expanded. Currently, Roopali Devi and her husband, Paramjeet, operate the garage. The business provides two-wheeler servicing and repair services and also sells auto parts. With improved facilities and quality services, the business has steadily established a strong reputation in the area.

Roopali Devi says that business witnessed rapid growth after receiving the loan. Earlier, the scale of operations was limited due to a lack of resources, but now both the number of customers and the volume of work are steadily increasing. The monthly turnover of Paramjeet Auto Parts & Auto Garage has now reached around ₹2 lakh. This has strengthened the family’s financial position and boosted their confidence to expand the business further.

Roopali Devi says the financial assistance received under the CM-YUVA Scheme was a major opportunity for her family. The support not only enabled them to expand their business but also helped them become financially stronger. She believes that if young people and small entrepreneurs receive timely financial assistance and proper guidance, they can turn their dreams into reality more easily. Today, her family is moving firmly towards greater self-reliance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is to transform young people from job seekers into creators of employment and opportunities. 'CM-YUVA' is translating this vision into action on the ground. Roopali Devi and her family demonstrate that when government schemes reach the right beneficiaries, they become not merely a source of financial assistance but also a catalyst for positive transformation in people’s lives.

Under the 'CM-YUVA' scheme, young people are being provided collateral-free loans, training and necessary guidance to establish their own enterprises. The scheme aims to encourage youth towards self-employment and empower them economically. The success story of Roopali Devi and her family demonstrates that when hard work, determination and government support come together, the dream of self-reliance can become a reality.