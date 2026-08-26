Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Free Bus Travel For Women Aged 60 And Above; Aadhaar, Voter ID Can Be Used | X

Lucknow, August 26: Women aged 60 years and above in the state will now no longer have to worry about paying fares to travel to Ayodhya, Kashi, or anywhere else in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra Yojana at a programme held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, all women will also receive the facility of free bus travel with one co-passenger from August 27 to 29. The enthusiasm of the women who attended the programme after the launch of the scheme was remarkable.

During the interaction with the Chief Minister, several women became emotional and said that they would no longer have to depend on anyone for travel. During this time, enthusiastic daughters said, “We are proud of Yogi Ji.” As soon as they saw the CM, sisters, daughters, and elderly women raised the chant of “Har Har Mahadev.”

Even after the special facility being provided on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, free travel for women aged 60 years and above will continue. They will be able to travel free of cost within the state on Transport Corporation buses by showing their voter card or Aadhaar card.

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Ganesh Devi of Gosainganj expressed happiness over the Chief Minister’s initiative and said that she would now be able to travel without worry. Rajrani, meanwhile, said that she would now be able to go wherever she wished to travel. She said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big gift to mothers.”

Mithana Devi of Nizampur in Lucknow said that the Yogi government has provided such a facility that they will no longer have to depend on anyone else for travel.

This facility for women will not remain limited only to family travel. Many elderly women who attended the programme expressed their desire to visit religious places such as Ayodhya and Kashi. They said that with concerns about fares ending, undertaking pilgrimages would now also become easier.

Anjali Srivastava, a BSc second-year student at Nari Shiksha Niketan PG College and a resident of Munshi Puliya, said that she would go to tie Rakhi to her brother on Rakshabandhan and would avail herself of the free travel facility. Aastha Rajput of Jankipuram said that she would go with her mother to tie Rakhi and both of them would take advantage of the facility.

Shagun Nishad of Khadra also appeared enthusiastic about the scheme. She said that women at the programme were also given gifts of sarees and sweets. Rachna Rawat of Ahmamau said that she felt very happy meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the first time. Hearing about the Chief Minister’s schemes for women is encouraging and increases enthusiasm.

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Hina Parveen of Faizullaganj said that she feels proud seeing the Chief Minister’s thinking and schemes for women and children. Divya Pathak of Siddharthnagar, meanwhile, said that the Chief Minister has a mindset of giving respect to women. Schemes are being run for everyone from youth to the elderly.

A large number of elderly women, including Krishnavati, Janak Dulari, and Uberaja of Sarojininagar, also attended the programme. Even at this stage of life, their enthusiasm was like that of the youth. Many among them are associated with self-help groups and, with the support of the Yogi government, are becoming self-reliant through work such as tailoring, spinning, and weaving.