Uttar Pradesh: Alive Man Declared Dead In Revenue Records, Clerical Lapse Sparks Concern

Administrative error in Uttar Pradesh records wrongly lists a living man as deceased, raising concerns over data accuracy | File Photo

Lucknow, April 17: In a startling case of administrative negligence, a living employee of the health department in Uttar Pradesh was officially declared dead by the revenue department, triggering outrage and raising serious questions over record management.

According to reports, the employee was shocked to discover that official records listed him as deceased, affecting his legal identity and potentially his employment and benefits. The issue came to light when discrepancies were noticed in government documents, prompting an inquiry.

Verification lapses suspected in revenue office

Officials revealed that the error likely occurred due to lapses in verification and record updating at the local revenue office. Such mistakes can have severe consequences, including disruption of salaries, pensions, and property rights.

Authorities initiate corrective measures

Authorities have now initiated corrective measures to restore the employee’s official status and fix the erroneous records. An investigation is also underway to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Concerns over reliability of government databases

Experts say this case highlights deeper systemic issues in documentation processes, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where digitisation and verification mechanisms remain inconsistent.

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The incident has sparked concern over the reliability of government databases, with calls for stricter checks, improved digital integration, and accountability to ensure that such critical errors do not recur in the future.