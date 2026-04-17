Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls Women’s Reservation Bill ‘Black Document’, Demands Quota Within Quota

Akhilesh Yadav criticises Women’s Reservation Bill, calling for inclusive quotas and caste-based representation | File Photo

Lucknow, April 17: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticised the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a “black document” and alleging that it is designed to divide society rather than empower women.

Yadav argued that the bill, which proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, lacks provisions for adequate representation of backward, Dalit, and minority women. He claimed that without a “quota within quota,” the legislation would fail to deliver true social justice and instead benefit only a limited section of society.

Alleges political motive behind legislation

In a sharp attack on the Centre, he accused the government of using the bill as a political tool, alleging that it attempts to “turn women into a slogan” rather than address real issues like safety, unemployment, and rising costs. He further stated that the bill could weaken women’s collective strength by creating divisions among different social groups.

Raises concerns over timing and implementation

The SP chief also raised concerns over the timing and implementation of the bill, linking it to delays in caste census and delimitation. He suggested that the government is rushing the legislation to avoid addressing demands for caste-based data and equitable distribution of reservation benefits.

Calls for inclusive and data-driven approach

While clarifying that his party is not opposed to women’s empowerment, Yadav emphasised that any reservation policy must be inclusive and based on current population data. He warned that without structural corrections, the bill could undermine the very objective of empowering women across all sections.

His remarks have intensified the political debate surrounding the Women’s Reservation Bill, highlighting sharp divisions among parties over its design, intent, and implementation.

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Dimple Yadav calls for census before delimitation

Lucknow: Dimple Yadav said the census should be conducted before implementing delimitation and women’s reservation. Speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill, she accused the BJP of spreading confusion and questioned its intent.

Yadav stated that her party supports women’s empowerment but insists on a proper sequence—census, delimitation, then reservation—to ensure fair and inclusive representation.