Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Questions CM Yogi Adityanath's Claim Of 1.27 Crore Missing Hindu Voters, Alleges Misuse Of Form 7 To Delete Names

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindus had disappeared from the electoral rolls, asking how the Chief Minister knew the religious identity of those whose names had been deleted.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the names of 1 crore 27 lakh Hindus have disappeared from the voter list. The question is, how does he know that the missing voters are Hindus?" Akhilesh said.
He alleged that the BJP had earlier created fear among people in the name of infiltrators and was now raising the issue of Hindu voters being removed from electoral rolls. He warned that the absence of a name from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) could also trigger fears over citizenship.
SP Chief Predicts BJP Defeat
Predicting a decisive defeat for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said people would give the ruling party a grand farewell in the coming elections. He also sought the Election Commission's intervention, alleging a conspiracy to remove names from the electoral rolls.
Suggesting a technological solution to prevent wrongful deletion of voters, Akhilesh said electoral rolls could be linked with identity cards. He pointed out that biometric data and retinal images of individuals were already available and argued that such identification systems could help strengthen voter verification.
Alleges Large-Scale Misuse Of Form-7
The SP chief also alleged that attempts were made to delete voters' names on a large scale through Form-7 after the SIR and subsequent Special Summary Intensive Revision (SSIR). He claimed that Samajwadi Party workers and PDA sentinels had detected irregularities, following which the alleged practice of submitting fake forms stopped.
Citing the case of Nand Lal Nishad from Sultanpur, Akhilesh alleged that Form-7 had been submitted in the name of a person who did not even know how to sign. According to the SP, forged signatures were used in his name to seek deletion of around 26 voters from the electoral rolls.
The party claimed that Nishad's identity had been misused to file applications seeking deletion of the names. To highlight the alleged fraud, Akhilesh honoured Nishad with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, describing him as someone who helped expose the irregularity.
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Election Commission Probe Demanded
The SP chief demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission into the alleged misuse of Form-7 and action against those responsible.
According to the party, the Election Commission took cognisance of the complaint after the matter surfaced, and an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged fraud and forged signatures.
The allegations have brought the contentious issue of voter deletions during the revision of electoral rolls back into the political spotlight, with the SP questioning the transparency of the exercise and demanding greater accountability from the Election Commission.