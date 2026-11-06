Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Questions CM Yogi Adityanath's Claim Of 1.27 Crore Missing Hindu Voters, Alleges Misuse Of Form 7 To Delete Names | ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindus had disappeared from the electoral rolls, asking how the Chief Minister knew the religious identity of those whose names had been deleted.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the names of 1 crore 27 lakh Hindus have disappeared from the voter list. The question is, how does he know that the missing voters are Hindus?" Akhilesh said.

He alleged that the BJP had earlier created fear among people in the name of infiltrators and was now raising the issue of Hindu voters being removed from electoral rolls. He warned that the absence of a name from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) could also trigger fears over citizenship.

WATCH | Lucknow | Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, "In Uttar Pradesh, attempts were made to strip away this right to vote through various procedures, including a conspiracy involving 'Form 7'. Samajwadi Party workers caught and stopped the fraudulent practices being carried out using 'Form 7'. As a result, the filing of 'Form 7' in Uttar Pradesh was stopped. UP CM has claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu votes were removed—the very same person who kept trying to scare the entire nation by invoking the issue of 'infiltrators.' He used the term 'infiltrators' because he wanted to cast doubt on many people, strip them of their right to vote, and defame them within society. How does the CM know that these Hindu votes are missing? It appears that the Election Commission has shared the entire list with the Chief Minister or his office. When the Union Home Minister visited, the Chief Minister appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party workers to collectively ensure that 2 crore names are added to the electoral rolls. This is because he knows that 1.27 crore of their votes have been removed. This implies that approximately 31,000 votes are missing in every assembly constituency. We had merely appealed that the 27,000 votes—which were added—should be removed, and that the fraudulent votes favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party should also be struck off. If we were to accept the BJP's claims, that amounts to a reduction of approximately 31,000 votes in each assembly constituency. This means they have effectively lost the election even before the voting has taken place." — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

SP Chief Predicts BJP Defeat

Predicting a decisive defeat for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said people would give the ruling party a grand farewell in the coming elections. He also sought the Election Commission's intervention, alleging a conspiracy to remove names from the electoral rolls.

Suggesting a technological solution to prevent wrongful deletion of voters, Akhilesh said electoral rolls could be linked with identity cards. He pointed out that biometric data and retinal images of individuals were already available and argued that such identification systems could help strengthen voter verification.

Alleges Large-Scale Misuse Of Form-7

The SP chief also alleged that attempts were made to delete voters' names on a large scale through Form-7 after the SIR and subsequent Special Summary Intensive Revision (SSIR). He claimed that Samajwadi Party workers and PDA sentinels had detected irregularities, following which the alleged practice of submitting fake forms stopped.

Citing the case of Nand Lal Nishad from Sultanpur, Akhilesh alleged that Form-7 had been submitted in the name of a person who did not even know how to sign. According to the SP, forged signatures were used in his name to seek deletion of around 26 voters from the electoral rolls.

The party claimed that Nishad's identity had been misused to file applications seeking deletion of the names. To highlight the alleged fraud, Akhilesh honoured Nishad with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, describing him as someone who helped expose the irregularity.

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Election Commission Probe Demanded

The SP chief demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission into the alleged misuse of Form-7 and action against those responsible.

According to the party, the Election Commission took cognisance of the complaint after the matter surfaced, and an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged fraud and forged signatures.

The allegations have brought the contentious issue of voter deletions during the revision of electoral rolls back into the political spotlight, with the SP questioning the transparency of the exercise and demanding greater accountability from the Election Commission.