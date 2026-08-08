Uttar Pradesh: Agni-5 Missile Themed Kanwar Draws Crowds During Sawan Yatra On Haridwar-Delhi Route

Shiv devotees from Delhi’s Palam area carry an Agni-5 missile-themed Kanwar decorated with military symbols, LED lights, Tricolours, and patriotic motifs during the Sawan Yatra | AI Generated Representational Image

Meerut, August 8, 2026: The Sawan Kanwar Yatra has become a platform not only for religious devotion but also for creative presentations and social messages, with uniquely designed kanwars attracting attention along the pilgrimage routes.

This year, a kanwar travelling from Haridwar towards Delhi’s Palam area has emerged as a major attraction because of its Agni-5 missile theme. Decorated with models of the Agni-5 missile, nuclear symbols, and military equipment, the kanwar drew large crowds at several points along the route, with passersby stopping to take photographs and record videos on their mobile phones.

Patriotism And Devotion Combined

Rajveer, a member of the kanwar group, said the presentation was designed to honour the strength of the Indian Army and the soldiers deployed for the country’s security. “This presentation is a symbol of respect and gratitude towards the brave soldiers engaged in protecting the country,” he said.

He added that the group had participated in last year’s yatra with a kanwar based on the BrahMos missile theme. The current Agni-5-themed kanwar has been decorated with colourful LED lights, making it particularly striking during night-time travel. As the devotees move forward, the illuminated structure has been attracting considerable public attention.

Along with devotional chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, the group has also been raising slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while moving along the route.

Delhi Group Behind The Presentation

Deepanshu, another member of the group, said the devotees are from the Palam area of Delhi and that around 25 to 30 Shiva devotees are travelling together. According to him, the kanwar also features replicas of 51 shells and other military symbols. “Today, the country is capable in every respect. We are carrying such a model to familiarise the youth with the pride of the Army,” he said.

Kanwars based on social, religious, and national themes have long been a notable feature of the Kanwar Yatra. Decorated with images of Bharat Mata, the Tricolour, and military symbols, the Agni-5-themed kanwar has attracted the attention of both devotees and local residents and has been welcomed at several locations along the route. Many people have photographed the display and shared videos of it on social media.

Bharat Mata Kanwar Also Draws Attention

Another attraction on the route was a Bharat Mata-themed kanwar brought by Abhishek, a resident of Tigri in Delhi. He said he chose the theme because he considers the nation to be of supreme importance.

His DJ-equipped kanwar features a statue of Bharat Mata, a map of India, and Tricolours installed on both sides. Patriotic songs such as Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka, Mere Desh Ki Mitti Sona Ugle, Ae Watan-Ae Watan, and Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-O-Tan Saathiyon were being played, adding to the patriotic atmosphere among people gathered along the route. The Bharat Mata kanwar also remained a major centre of attraction during the yatra.