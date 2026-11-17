Farmer organisations have sought urgent government intervention, citing delayed approvals and unpaid dues that are affecting agricultural business activities | File Photo

Lucknow, November 16, 2026: Nearly four lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing uncertainty as approvals and pending payments of around 500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) remain stuck in administrative procedures.

The issue has raised concerns among farmer organisations, which have urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Agriculture Minister to intervene and resolve the matter without further delay.

The issue came into focus during a press conference organised by the FPO Association of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Monday. Representatives alleged that delays in government approvals and financial assistance are affecting the functioning of farmer organisations and restricting their ability to expand agricultural business activities.

Approvals Pending For Around 500 FPOs

Under the state's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana', the government had set a target of establishing 625 FPOs during the financial year 2024-25. According to the association, nearly 500 FPOs have already been formed and registered, bringing approximately four lakh farmers under their network. However, their official approvals are still pending.

The association said the delay has affected several key activities of FPOs, including collective procurement, agricultural marketing, market linkages and access to credit guarantee facilities. These organisations are intended to help small and marginal farmers strengthen their bargaining power through collective operations.

Pending Payments Affect CBBO Operations

The financial difficulties are also affecting Cluster-Based Business Organisations (CBBOs), which are responsible for establishing, training and supporting FPOs.

Representatives claimed that these institutions have spent their own resources on training, registration and office operations for nearly 18 months, but their payments remain pending, creating difficulties in meeting employee salaries and operational expenses.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/