Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Foolproof Safety, Security And Cleanliness Arrangements For Chhath Mahaparva

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations to ensure safe and convenient Chhath celebrations across the state | X

Lucknow, November 13, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a high-level review of preparations for the upcoming Chhath Mahaparva through video conferencing and directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for devotees' convenience, safety and cleanliness across the state.

He said, “Chhath is a festival of deep public faith, discipline, purity and gratitude towards nature. Lakhs of devotees will participate in the festival with immense devotion and enthusiasm across various districts of the state, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Kheri, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Basti and Kanpur Nagar.”

In view of this, he directed that comprehensive preparations be completed well in advance in all concerned districts to ensure that devotees observing the fast and other worshippers face no inconvenience.

Clean Ghats And Essential Facilities

The Chief Minister said, “Devotees would offer arghya to the setting Sun on the evening of November 15, while the fast would conclude on the morning of November 16 with offerings to the rising Sun.”

He directed officials to inspect all major Chhath Puja sites and ghats in advance and ensure the necessary arrangements. The ghats along rivers, ponds and other water bodies must be cleaned, while lighting facilities and approach roads should be properly maintained. Arrangements for clean drinking water, changing rooms for women, toilets and other essential facilities should also be made at the ghats. The roads leading to the Puja sites should remain clean and accessible.

Barricades And Water Safety Measures

According top priority to the safety of devotees observing the fast, the Chief Minister directed officials to assess water levels and depths at the ghats and identify vulnerable locations. Strong barricades and warning signboards should be installed at such places. Adequate numbers of trained divers, boats and water police personnel must be deployed. Necessary arrangements should be made to prevent devotees from entering deep waters. Continuous monitoring should be ensured at major ghats through CCTV cameras and public address systems.

The Chief Minister directed officials to pay special attention to the safety and convenience of women, children and senior citizens.

He added, “Adequate police personnel, including women police officers, should be deployed at major ghats. Police personnel should be counselled and encouraged to discharge their duties with restraint, sensitivity and a cooperative approach. Control rooms should be established in every district to continuously monitor arrangements at the ghats and surrounding areas. Police and administrative officials should work in close coordination to manage crowds effectively.

“An efficient traffic management plan should also be prepared in view of the movement of devotees during the festival. Traffic congestion on major roads must be prevented. For this purpose, traffic diversions should be implemented wherever necessary, and designated parking areas should be identified in advance.”

Additional Buses From Delhi To Purvanchal

The Chief Minister directed the State Road Transport Corporation to operate additional buses from Delhi to various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh so that people can celebrate Chhath Mahaparva with their families. He also instructed officials to ensure that no passenger is charged more than the prescribed fare.

Cleanliness And Uninterrupted Power Supply

The Chief Minister directed the Urban Development Department, Panchayati Raj Department and other concerned departments to undertake special cleanliness drives at the ghats and in their surrounding areas through mutual coordination.

He said, “Uninterrupted power supply must be ensured throughout the festival. Adequate lighting arrangements, along with alternative lighting sources, should be available at the ghats to ensure that no area is left in darkness under any circumstances. Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent possible accidents arising from fireworks and other activities. Appropriate arrangements should also be made to prevent the movement of animals at the ghats. Strict surveillance must be maintained to keep anti-social elements under check.”

Medical And Emergency Arrangements

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of first-aid camps, ambulances and emergency services at all major Puja sites.

He said, “The administration must remain fully prepared in advance to deal with any unforeseen situation. Arrangements should be made in coordination with local organisers and Puja committees. There must be no compromise on cleanliness, safety and public convenience during the festival. Senior officials should personally inspect the arrangements. The assistance of Civil Defence, NCC and NSS volunteers should also be sought to further improve the arrangements.”

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