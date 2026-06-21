Uttar Pradesh: 1.42 Crore Students To Participate In International Yoga Day Events Across 1.32 Lakh Schools

Around 1.42 crore students are expected to participate in Yoga Day programmes across Uttar Pradesh, making it one of the largest school-based yoga initiatives in the country | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 20: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is ready to write a new chapter on the 12th International Yoga Day. Extensive preparations have been completed to connect around 1.42 crore students studying in 1.32 lakh Parishadiya Vidyalayas across the state, along with more than 78,000 girls studying in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, with yoga.

On International Yoga Day, June 21, collective yoga practice will be held in schools across the state, with participation from students, teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors and parents. Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has been designated as the nodal officer for effective monitoring and coordination of the programmes.

The Yogi government's continuous efforts to make yoga a mass movement and the foundation of a healthy lifestyle will also be reflected on this year's International Yoga Day, as school campuses from villages to cities will witness a yoga-filled environment.

Statewide preparations completed

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Basic Education Department has completed all preparations for the successful observance of International Yoga Day on June 21.

In line with the directions of the Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, necessary guidelines have been issued to all Divisional Assistant Directors of Education, District Basic Education Officers and Block Education Officers across the state. The department aims to ensure that Yoga Day is not merely a formal event but becomes a lasting message of healthy habits and a positive lifestyle in the lives of students.

Focus on awareness and participation

According to the instructions issued by the Basic Education Department, collective yoga practice, pranayama sessions and awareness programmes highlighting the importance of yoga will be organised in schools on June 21. Students will be made aware of the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga. Participation of parents and the local community will also be ensured so that the message of yoga reaches a wider section of society.

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Yoga and student development

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has undertaken notable efforts in recent years to integrate yoga with school life and public health. Along with promoting regular yoga activities in schools, special emphasis is being placed on developing health, discipline, concentration and positive thinking among students. This large-scale programme on June 21 will not only strengthen the global identity of yoga but will also provide new energy to the commitment of building a healthy, aware and confident younger generation.