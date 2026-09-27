Urban Development Minister Addresses Uttar Pradesh Fourth International Trade Show Organised At Expo Mart | X @aksharmaBharat

Greater Noida: Waste management can also become a major business opportunity today. New industries and employment opportunities can be created by utilising waste in sectors such as CBG, Waste-to-Energy, Biofuel, Recycling and Re-processing. Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma made these remarks while addressing a seminar on subject of Solid Waste Management organised by Urban Development Department during the fourth edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at Expo Mart in Noida. He laid special emphasis on scientific and systematic management of solid waste through latest technologies to make cities cleaner, more beautiful and healthier.

He informed that several cities of Uttar Pradesh have secured notable positions in the country in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan.

Urban Development Minister stated that under leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Government is continuously working to provide citizens with better facilities and a clean and healthy environment.

Urban Development and Energy Minister stated that solid waste management is not merely an issue related to cleanliness, but an important subject linked to health of our cities, environment, economy and future of coming generations. Through effective solid waste management, we cannot only keep cities clean but also undertake significant work in the direction of environmental protection and pollution control.

He observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has transformed cleanliness into a mass movement across the country. Now our effort is to make this mass movement more scientific, systematic and sustainable. For this, there is a need to move forward by combining modern technology, better management systems and public participation.

Sharma, while referring to the success of Solid Waste Processing Plant and Prerna Sthal located at Shivri in Lucknow, stated that a large quantity of solid waste is generated daily from urban areas. If it is managed scientifically, this very waste can be transformed into a major opportunity.