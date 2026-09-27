The Magic Of Skills On Display At UPITS-2026, ‘Aao Karke Seekhen’ Draws Visitors’ Attention | AI Generated Representational Image

Greater Noida: The efforts being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skills, employment and self-reliance were on display on the second day of UP International Trade Show-2026. At the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) Pavilion at the India Expo Centre and Mart, a vibrant display of skills was presented under the theme ‘Aao Karke Seekhen’ (Come, Learn by Doing), where visitors were not only observing skills but also gaining hands-on experience by trying and learning them themselves.

At the UPSDM Pavilion, live demonstrations and participatory activities related to 16 different skills are being organised. From traditional craftsmanship to modern skills, every stall in the pavilion is providing visitors with an opportunity to learn something new and try it themselves.

The live demonstrations being organised at the pavilion have emerged as a major attraction for visitors. At the pottery and terracotta stalls, visitors are shaping clay with their own hands and creating artistic pieces. Similarly, at the Chikankari stall, people are trying to understand and practise intricate embroidery work using needle and thread.

A notable feature is that skills are not being presented merely as demonstrations. Instead, people are being directly engaged through the concept of ‘See, Understand and Learn by Doing’. Through various ‘Do It Yourself’ activities, children, youth and other visitors are receiving first-hand experience of different skills.

On the second day of UPITS-2026, the ‘Skill Manch’ also remained a major platform showcasing the talent of young participants. Here, youth demonstrated their abilities in singing, fine arts, and various other creative disciplines. During activities organised under the theme of ‘Hunar’, participants gave shape to their imagination through colours and creativity. The performances attracted visitors and highlighted the creative potential of the youth. Introduced for the first time, the objective of this platform is not only to provide youth with an opportunity to showcase their talent but also to connect them with skills, career pathways and creative opportunities.

The Yogi government is placing emphasis on equipping the youth of Uttar Pradesh with employment-oriented skills alongside traditional education and preparing them in accordance with industry requirements. Through UPSDM, training is being provided to youth in various sectors, creating opportunities for employment and self-employment.

Showcasing skill development on an international platform such as UPITS is not only providing wider recognition to the talent of the state’s youth but is also conveying the message that skills are not merely a means of employment, but a strong foundation for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

While traditional skills such as Chikankari, pottery and terracotta are attracting visitors at the UPSDM Pavilion, activities related to modern skills are also introducing young people to opportunities in the evolving job market. Through this initiative, efforts are being made not only to preserve Uttar Pradesh’s traditional craftsmanship but also to connect it with the new generation and emerging markets. The ‘Aao Karke Seekhen’ (Come, Learn by Doing) theme of the UPSDM Pavilion has provided visitors with an opportunity to experience skill development rather than merely observe it. This is why the pavilion continued to witness a steady flow of visitors throughout the second day.