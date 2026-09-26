Barrage Of Questions Around BrahMos, ‘Kaal’ And ‘Tejaswan’ Capture Attention Of Youth |

Greater Noida: A replica of BrahMos missile stood on display, while questions from young visitors kept pouring in. From the missile’s technology to its operational use, Gen Z and Gen Alpha visitors were eager to understand every aspect. At the UP International Trade Show, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor pavilion is showcasing not only the curiosity of the younger generation but also the defence manufacturing capability taking shape in the state. Technologies being developed in the defence sector, ranging from missiles to advanced drones and security equipment, have been put on display here.

The Yogi Government has developed the Defence Corridor as an important hub for investment and industrial activity to promote defence manufacturing in the state. The impact of the support extended by the Government to companies and the investment-friendly environment created for the sector is visible at the Trade Show pavilion. Companies from the government, private and semi-government sectors have participated with military-use equipment and technologies. This is also providing young visitors with an opportunity to closely observe defence-sector technologies.

Kanpur-based Capital Airgun Company has displayed bulletproof jackets, helmets and protective vests, along with equipment related to 9 mm, .32 bore, .30 bore, .45 bore and 12 bore weapon systems. Harshit Dwivedi, Operational and Marketing Manager of the company, stated that the company had participated in the Trade Show last year as well. He noted that following the event, people from the private sector contacted the company, and its annual business also witnessed significant growth.

The ‘Kaal’ drone of Jhansi and Noida-based IG Drones Company is among the major attractions at the pavilion. According to the company, it is India’s first indigenous long-range one-way attack drone. It was successfully tested on September 21, 2026, at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. Drone is capable of covering a distance of up to 1,000 kilometres and carrying a payload of up to 50 kilograms. Equipped with night-vision capability, it can also provide imagery during nighttime operations.

‘Tejaswan’ drone developed by Maral Aerospace with support of IIT Kanpur is also attracting young visitors. Powered by solar energy, drone is capable of carrying material weighing up to five kilograms and flying up to 300 kilometres. Ashish Anand and Pramod Dwivedi, students of IIT Kharagpur who were part of development team, expressed hope that Tejaswan would soon be seen in use by the Indian Army.

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Rohan Mishra, Deputy Manager at BrahMos Aerospace, stated that the BrahMos replica is particularly attracting young visitors. Besides taking photographs with model, they are also asking questions related to defence technology. Experts are present at pavilion to answer their queries.

At the Defence Pavilion, several companies including New Space Research and Technology, Gurutva System, VAS Testing System, Datum, WW Defence, Kali Mutation and IDR have displayed their products. This diversity of drones, security equipment and defence technologies presents a picture of a defence manufacturing ecosystem being developed in Uttar Pradesh.

The presence of these products at the Trade Show is showcasing not only state’s industrial capability but also Yogi Government policy emphasis on developing Uttar Pradesh as a significant defence manufacturing hub through investment in defence sector, technological advancement and support to companies.