Model Of The First Phase Of YEIDA’s Master Plan For 2041 Becomes A Major Attraction At YEIDA Stall | X @Yamunaresidents

Greater Noida: The 25-year development journey of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), undertaken to develop Uttar Pradesh as one of the country’s leading industrial and investment destinations under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being showcased at the UP International Trade Show-2026. At the YEIDA stall in Hall No. 3 at Expo Mart, Greater Noida, during the trade show being held from September 25 to 29, visitors are getting a glimpse of the authority’s ongoing development and its ambitious future projects.

The model of the first phase of YEIDA’s Master Plan for 2041 is a major attraction at the YEIDA stall. The model showcases various sectors, industrial areas, and the authority's connectivity network. The stall also features a model of Noida International Airport, depicting the modern transportation and logistics ecosystem being developed in the region.

Posters at the stall provide information on major industrial allotments made over the past year and the investments that have come into the authority’s area. Projects such as International Film City, Fintech City, Apparel Park, Toy Park, Medical Devices Park, Handicraft Park, Logistics Park and Heritage City have also been prominently showcased.

Future plans, including Japan City Sector-5A, Korean City Sector-4A, Singapore City Sector-7, Taiwan City Sector-6, the proposed International Stadium Sector-23D, ISBT Sector-23C, and the proposed Medical Hub in Sectors 13 and 14, were also displayed at the stall.

On the first day of the trade show, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ inaugurated the YEIDA stall and reviewed the development model and exhibition. YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh interacted with various industrialists and provided information about the authority’s projects and investment opportunities.

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Welcoming Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar at the stall, he also apprised him of the progress of various development plans and projects.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Chairman of YEIDA, Alok Kumar, also visited the YEIDA stall and reviewed the exhibition. Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Mart and Center, was also present.

The YEIDA stall has become a center of attraction for industrialists, investors, media representatives and visitors attending the trade show. Alongside Uttar Pradesh's new industrial landscape, the stall also showcases how, under the leadership of the Yogi government, the YEIDA region is being developed as a modern industrial hub of the future by integrating investment, industrial infrastructure, improved connectivity, and global industrial partnerships.