 UP–Yamanashi Forge Strategic Partnership, 200 Japanese CEOs To Visit In August
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Yamanashi/Lucknow: Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, a new chapter of strategic partnership is being forged between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi (Japan). During discussions with the Chief Minister on Thursday, Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, proposed a visit to Uttar Pradesh in August along with 200 Japanese CEOs, a proposal that was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry, tourism and vocational education. A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to this effect. The MoU accords special priority to green hydrogen, clean energy innovation and technological exchange.

Chief Minister stated that Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is being developed as a Centre of Excellence in the field of green hydrogen. This initiative will strengthen energy self-reliance and advance the vision of Narendra Modi. The proposed August visit of Yamanashi Governor with 200 Japanese CEOs is expected to give fresh momentum to industrial investment and partnerships in the state.

Chief Minister emphasized that UP is progressing on a model of scale, skill and speed. The state offers robust infrastructure and an investor-friendly environment, with seamless facilitation provided through the Japan Desk of 'Invest UP'. Additionally, the proposed Japan Industrial Township in the area of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will offer special opportunities for Japanese companies.

CM described the agreement in Yamanashi as a symbol of clarity and trust in the new partnership. Expressing gratitude to Yamanashi administration and all stakeholders, he said that this collaboration is rooted in a shared economic vision and cultural connection.

