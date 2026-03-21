UPTET 2026 Notification Released, Applications Open For Primary And Upper Primary Teachers | Representational Photo I File

Lucknow: There is big news for lakhs of youth preparing to become teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The official notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

The advertisement has been made available on the Commission’s website from March 20, 2026. Applications have been invited for both the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8).

It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous efforts are being made to improve the education sector and provide employment opportunities to youth. Conducting UPTET-2026 in a time-bound manner is an important step toward accelerating the teacher recruitment process in the state.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Prashant Kumar, stated that to make the recruitment process more transparent, systematic, and candidate-friendly, a One-Time Registration (OTR) system has been introduced this time. Candidates will first have to complete OTR before applying for UPTET-2026. This system is expected to curb malpractices and speed up the recruitment process.

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Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that the application process will run from March 27, 2026, to April 26, 2026. Candidates will also be given an opportunity until May 1, 2026, to make corrections in their application forms and resolve fee-related issues. The examination is proposed to be conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026.

The Commission’s focus is on strengthening the state’s basic education system by appointing qualified and trained teachers. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed notification and instructions available on the official website before applying to avoid any errors.