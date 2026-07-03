UPTET-2026: AI Surveillance Helps Nab 15 Impersonators As Day 1 Concludes Peacefully

AI-enabled surveillance monitored UPTET-2026 across Uttar Pradesh as authorities caught 15 impersonators on the first day | IANS

Lucknow, July 2, 2026: The written examination of the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026) is being conducted over three days on July 2, 3 and 4, 2026. On Thursday, the first day's examination was conducted peacefully, transparently and in a fair, malpractice-free environment in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm at 955 examination centres across 60 districts of the state.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Dr Prashant Kumar, informed that during the examination, all examination centres were closely monitored from the AI Integrated Control Command Room established at the Commission in his presence, along with the Members, the Secretary, the Controller of Examinations and the Deputy Secretary.

AI Surveillance Ensures Fairness

He said, “Candidates' activities were kept under continuous watch through AI cameras. After verification of suspects with the help of AI, 07 impersonators in the first shift and 08 impersonators in the second shift, who were appearing in place of other candidates, were caught. They have been handed over to the local police for legal action against them. Apart from this, the examination at all centres was conducted smoothly, fairly and without any disruption.”

A total of 8,07,636 candidates were registered for both shifts on the first day, out of which 6,84,614 candidates, i.e. 84.76 per cent, appeared. The attendance of female candidates was 84.69 per cent, while the attendance of male candidates was 84.86 per cent. The district administration and the police administration extended active cooperation in the successful conduct of the examination.

Examination Continues

Dr Prashant Kumar informed that under the three-day UPTET-2026, the examination will also be conducted in two shifts on July 3 and in one shift on July 4. He stated, "The examinations on the remaining two days will also be conducted under AI monitoring with the same high standards of fairness and security."

He also appealed to the candidates, "Do not pay attention to any rumours and consider only the information issued on the Commission's official website as authentic."