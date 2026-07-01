UPTET-2026 Begins July 2: Over 19.94 Lakh Candidates To Appear At 955 Centres Under AI Surveillance | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow, July 1: The written examination of the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, will be held in two shifts each on July 2 and 3, 2026, and in one shift on July 4, 2026, making a total of five shifts at 955 examination centres across 60 districts of the state. A total of 19,94,661 registered candidates will appear in the examination.

According to the Commission, candidates for the Upper Primary level (Classes 6 to 8) will appear in both shifts on July 2 and the first shift on July 3, while candidates for the Primary level (Classes 1 to 5) will appear in the second shift on July 3 and the first shift on July 4.

Commission Chairman Dr. Prashant Kumar (Retired Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh) stated that preparations at all 955 examination centres across the 60 districts have been thoroughly reviewed. All examination-related arrangements have been completed at every centre. All examination rooms and important areas at the centres have been covered with AI CCTV and connected to the district control rooms as well as the state-of-the-art Integrated Control Command Room equipped with AI cameras established at the Commission. The connectivity of all centres has been tested from the Commission's Control Room.

At the Commission level, one retired IAS officer and one retired IPS officer have been nominated as observers for each district. They have reached their allotted districts and reviewed the arrangements. In accordance with the directions of the government, prohibitory orders will remain in force around the examination centres. District Magistrates, senior police officers and their monitoring teams will continuously inspect the examination centres. Adequate police force is being deployed at the centres by the district administration. Various security agencies are maintaining a vigilant watch over suspicious and anti-social elements.

The Chairman informed, “Strict action will be taken under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 against any person, institution or concerned party involved in facilitating cheating or affecting the integrity and confidentiality of the examination. The use of any electronic device, mobile phone, etc., by candidates at the examination centres will be completely prohibited. For the convenience of candidates appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test, the district administration has made extensive arrangements for their arrival, stay and departure. The government has also issued directions for adequate security and medical arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.”

Commission Chairman Dr. Prashant Kumar appealed to all candidates to reach their examination centres on time and strictly comply with the instructions printed on their admit cards. In accordance with the directions of the government, all necessary arrangements have been ensured at the centres in their interest. He stated, "Candidates should not fall prey to any rumours or misinformation and should verify information through the Commission's website at www.upessc.up.gov.in and its 'X' handle @upesscprayagraj."

Also Watch:

The Chairman said, "The government and the Commission are fully committed to conducting this examination in a completely transparent, fair and integrity-driven manner." He also extended his best wishes to all candidates for a bright future.