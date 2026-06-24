UPSSSC Selects 3,446 Candidates For Technical Assistant Group-C Posts In Agriculture Department

UPSSSC has announced the selection of 3,446 candidates for Technical Assistant Group-C posts in Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Department | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 23: The Yogi Government has once again provided young aspirants an opportunity to fulfil their dream of joining government service. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has selected 3,446 candidates for the post of Technical Assistant Group-C.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on July 13, 2025, and the results were announced on Tuesday (June 23). The selected candidates will be appointed in various districts by the Director of Agriculture against available vacancies.

Category-Wise Selection Details

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi congratulated the successful candidates. He informed that the selected candidates include 1,813 from the General category, 509 from Scheduled Castes, 151 from Scheduled Tribes, 629 from Other Backward Classes, and 344 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh also extended his congratulations to the successful candidates.

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Recruitment To Strengthen Agriculture Department

Agriculture Secretary Indra Vikram Singh said, "This recruitment had been awaited for a long time. With these appointments, the Agriculture Department's field-level functioning will become more effective. The department will be able to make a significant contribution to the state government's goal of achieving a one trillion-dollar economy, while also helping enhance farmers' incomes."

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Ravindra, Director of Agriculture Dr. Pankaj Tripathi and other senior officials also conveyed their best wishes to the selected candidates.