Candidates Become Emotional After Receiving Appointment Letters From The UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Call It A Proud Moment |

Lucknow: Setting a new benchmark of transparency and fairness in government recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 930 Computer Operator (Grade-A) candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The faces of the selected candidates lit up with joy as they received their appointment letters from the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the candidates described the recruitment process as completely fair, transparent and free from corruption, and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi Government has always aimed to ensure that deserving and hardworking youth get opportunities in government jobs without any discrimination. The experiences shared by the candidates selected in the Computer Operator recruitment also reflected this commitment.

The selected candidates who received appointment letters from the Chief Minister unanimously said that they did not need any recommendation, influence or extra expenditure during the entire selection process and achieved success solely through their hard work.

Neeraj Pal, a selected candidate from Lucknow, said that the recruitment process was completed in a completely fair manner. He neither needed any recommendation nor had to pay any bribe. The only expense incurred was the ₹400 application fee. Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that he had received his dream job today.

Arvind Kumar from Jaunpur said that the results were declared in a transparent manner. He was selected for the post of Computer Operator.

Arvind Kumar said that the entire recruitment process was fair and transparent. Receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister was a moment of pride and happiness for him.

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Similarly, Anamika Rajvanshi from Hardoi also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She said that the recruitment process was completed without any bias and no discrimination was seen during the selection process. She added that deserving and hardworking candidates received what they deserved, which has further strengthened the trust of youth in the government system.

Parv Kumar from Bijnor said that receiving an appointment letter is every student's dream, and when the Chief Minister personally hands it over, the achievement becomes even more special. He said that there was no discrimination in the recruitment process. Most importantly, no expense other than the application fee had to be incurred.

He added that just as the government and administration conducted the recruitment process with trust and confidence, he would carry out his responsibilities with the same commitment and strive to perform his duties to the best of his ability.

Selected candidate Anshika Mishra said that she sincerely thanks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a fair selection process. She said that she would discharge the responsibility entrusted to her with complete honesty and dedication. This appointment is a matter of pride not only for her but also for her entire family. Similarly, Kartik Saini described receiving the appointment letter from the Chief Minister as a memorable moment in his life. He said that the day is a matter of great pride for him and his family. He assured that he would use modern technologies and serve with full dedication while contributing to enhancing the efficiency of the police department.