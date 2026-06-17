2 FIRs Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged ₹550 Crore Corruption Cases

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee |

Two separate FIRs alleging corruption worth a combined Rs 550 crore have been registered against Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee following a complaint by BJP leader Abhijit Das (Babi), according to the allegations outlined in the complaints.

The cases, registered at police stations in South 24 Parganas district, relate to alleged illegal soil excavation worth Rs 300 crore and an alleged Rs 250 crore irregularity in the distribution of relief materials during Cyclone Amphan.

The first FIR was lodged at Kalitala Ashuti Police Station and names Abhishek Banerjee, his private secretary Sumit Roy, Bishnupur Trinamool MLA Dilip Mondal and 20 others as accused. According to the complaint, around 163 bighas of agricultural land were illegally excavated from 2017 onwards, with fertile topsoil allegedly sold for commercial purposes through an organised network.

The complainant alleged that the activity intensified during 2022 and 2023, generating illegal gains exceeding Rs 300 crore. To support the allegations, satellite images and other documents were reportedly submitted to the police, with the complainant claiming they show extensive land alteration and large-scale soil extraction. The complaint further alleges that the activities caused significant environmental damage and harmed agricultural land, while authorities failed to act despite complaints from local residents.

The second FIR, filed at Bishnupur Police Station, concerns alleged irregularities in the distribution of tarpaulins and other relief materials intended for victims of Cyclone Amphan. The complaint alleges that government resources were misused and large-scale corruption amounting to Rs 250 crore occurred in the relief distribution process.

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Both FIRs reportedly invoke multiple non-bailable provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The allegations emerge at a time when Abhishek Banerjee has faced questioning by central investigative agencies in other matters, adding to the political significance of the fresh complaints. However, it is important to note that the accusations remain allegations contained in the FIRs and complaints, and have not been proven in court.