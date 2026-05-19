Abhishek Banerjee-Linked Properties Get KMC Notices Over Alleged Building Violations

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is facing legal trouble after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday reportedly served notices on 17 properties linked to him, asking him or his representatives to appear for a hearing with approved building plans.

According to reports, the properties include 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, Banerjee’s residence, and an adjacent building on Kalighat Road.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which gives owners of allegedly unauthorised buildings a chance to appear before civic authorities and explain their position. The action followed an internal probe that detected deviations from approved building plans, said report citing a KMC official.

“We issued notices to 17 properties either owned by Abhishek Banerjee or allegedly connected to him. Some notices were pasted on the buildings, while others were handed to individuals present at the premises. Property owners or their representatives have been directed to appear before the Special Officer (Building) at the KMC headquarters,” The Telegraph quoted the official as saying.

The official added that the Special Officer could either direct demolition of the unauthorised structures or allow them to be regularised after penalties are paid.

The notices were delivered on Monday evening, coinciding with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s political rally on Camac Street, where he claimed to have instructed senior officials to collect property details of four leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Banerjee.