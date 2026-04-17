Income Tax Raids TMC Leader Debasish Kumar’s Kolkata Home, Sparks Political Clash | VIDEO |

Kolkata: After being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T) on Friday had conducted raids at Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight candidate Debasish Kumar’s house and two-party offices in Kolkata over alleged income and tax discrepancies.

According to I-T department sources, the raids began at 5:30 am in Kumar’s house and his office and also another office of Kumar at Motilal Nehru Road, which is presently being used by another TMC candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Earlier, ED had summoned Kumar twice in connection with a land-grabbing case.

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No sooner did the raids start in the morning than local TMC workers wearing masks of Kumar started protesting outside his house against I-T.

Many workers were heard slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raid.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her election campaign also slammed BJP and mentioned that sensing ‘defeat’, BJP is using central agencies ahead of the polls.

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Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Whatever is happening is happening for good. All illegal money will get caught.”

According to ED sources, the agency has recently conducted raids at the houses of a businessman named Amit Gangopadhyay, who owned a firm, and his other partners, and recovered several documents where they had found name of Kumar in connection with ‘illegal’ land grabbing.