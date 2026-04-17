Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets TMC In Kolkata, Questions Bengal’s Economy & Industrial Decline |

Kolkata: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday had launched a sharp attack at Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata and raised questions over Bengal's economic health, industrial growth and governance.

Fadnavis also mentioned that after being rejected from Bengal, more industries are being set up in Mumbai.

“In recent times, agreements have been signed with several major industrial groups that had a long-standing presence in Bengal but are now relocating elsewhere. Around 1,400 industries have shifted from West Bengal to Maharashtra,” added Fadnavis.

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The Maharashtra Chief Minister also stated that when large listed companies leave a state, it indicates issues in the investment climate.

“Industrial growth cannot be measured merely by registrations, the real indicator is how many units have actually started production. The state’s debt has reached nearly 39 percent of its GSDP, whereas anything above 25 percent is considered risky. In comparison, Maharashtra’s debt stands at around 18 percent,” mentioned the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

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Fadnavis also criticised the Bengal government over its pay structure, stating that most states have implemented the 7th Pay Commission and are moving towards the 8th Pay Commission.

Fadnavis further added that West Bengal has immense potential and that with good governance and an industry-friendly environment, the state can return to being one of the leading economies in the country within the next 5–7 years.