UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Final Result 2026 Likely By September 10 For 5,369 Posts | Pic

Prayagraj, August 20: The final selection result for the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts is likely to be announced by September 10, 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has clarified that the process of releasing the examination results is in its final stage and is expected to be completed before September 10.

The Commission has appealed to candidates to maintain a calm and disciplined environment in this regard and not to believe any unverified information, rumours or unauthenticated messages circulating on social media. All information related to the examination, results and selection process will be published on the Commission’s official website in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Candidates are therefore advised to consider only information disseminated through the Commission’s authorised website and official channels as authentic and not to be misled by information received from any other source.

It may be noted that under Advertisement No. 08-Examination/2023, a written examination for the 5,369 currently vacant posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III was conducted on June 29, 2025, for 2,43,981 candidates. The provisional answer key for the written examination was uploaded on the Commission’s official website on July 3, 2025, and candidates were informed that they could submit their objections to the answer key.

A report from subject experts for resolving the objections received regarding the provisional answer key was made available to the Commission on July 21, 2025.

Subsequently, the final answer key for the written examination was published on the Commission’s official website on August 30, 2025, for candidates’ reference. Based on the marks obtained in the written examination, the result and cut-off marks for 90,336 candidates who qualified for the typing test were published on the Commission’s website on October 8, 2025.

The typing test for the qualified candidates was conducted from November 23 to December 17, 2025. Following the typing test, documents related to a total of 26,570 candidates were received at the Commission level for document verification by June 6, 2026.