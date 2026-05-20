UPSRTC Live Tracking System Enhances Passenger Safety For Over 16 Lakh Daily Travellers | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has been continuously making efforts to curb road accidents and ensure passenger safety. In this direction, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is extensively using the latest technology to provide passengers with a safe and smooth travel experience. Nearly all UPSRTC buses are now being live-tracked to ensure the safety of more than 16 lakh passengers travelling daily in these buses.

According to a senior UPSRTC official, more than 13,500 buses have been connected with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) to make the state’s transport system completely digital and transparent. Their tracking is being monitored from the Command and Control Centre located at the headquarters in Lucknow.

The official stated that more than 16 lakh people travel daily in these buses. For tracking purposes, the headquarters’ command centre and 20 regional monitoring centres remain active round the clock every day.

From there, monitoring is being carried out regarding bus over speeding, sudden braking, sharp turns at high speed, driving beyond prescribed speed limits, adherence to designated routes, and other operational parameters.

Reports are prepared daily at the headquarters, and in cases where violations are detected, warnings or disciplinary action against the bus driver are ensured. This initiative has significantly helped in reducing accidents in the state.

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Along with live tracking, these buses have also been equipped with panic buttons for accidents or emergency situations. As soon as the panic button is used, an alert is simultaneously sent to the UPSRTC Command Centre and the UP Police control room. Following this, the concerned departments immediately contact the conductor and take appropriate action.

According to UPSRTC, more than 5,000 alerts are received every day. Assistance is provided as per the requirement.

Passengers are also receiving major convenience through UPSRTC’s Margdarshi portal and the track my bus feature on the corporation’s website. Passengers can view the live location of buses from anywhere.