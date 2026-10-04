UP's Sultanpur Ambulance Carrying Soldier's Mortal Remains Collides With Truck On Purvanchal Expressway, 4 Killed | X - mamta_R_ku

Sultanpur, Oct 4: In a tragic incident, an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of a soldier collided with a truck on Sunday, killing four people on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the accident took place at around 8:30 a.m.

The four people who lost their lives were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the accident. The vehicle was transporting the mortal remains of Army Subedar Satyavan Fauji to Ghazipur from Lucknow, police said.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving the information, police and local administration officials arrived at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The deceased have been identified as the ambulance driver Jaspal, Rajan Singh (son of Bhupati), Gaurav Singh (son of Satyabhan), and Ram Samajh (son of Jaysingh).

यूपी के पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर सुल्तानपुर जनपद में हादस:पंचकूला (हरियाणा )में शहीद हुए सूबेदार मेजर का शव लेकर जा रही एम्बुलेंस ,सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी, जिसमें सूबेदार के बेटे, भतीजे, एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर की मौत!!😢🥺🙏 https://t.co/d2zq9DbZD4 — amrita.rama_ku (@mamta_R_ku) October 4, 2026

Earlier expressway crash killed four

The accident comes days after a bus collided head-on with a trailer on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, claiming four lives and injuring three others, police said. The accident took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday near kilometre 85 of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur police station.

The collision triggered panic in the area, following which local villagers rushed to the spot to assist the passengers and alerted the police.

Rescue operation launched

Police teams reached the site shortly afterwards and, with the help of local residents, carried out a rescue operation and evacuated the passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured were initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nagpur for treatment. Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Tejveer Singh said police received information about the accident through UP-112 at around 5:30 a.m.

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“Information was received through UP-112 that a Volvo bus and a truck had collided near kilometre 85 of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway under Jaitpur police station. The police immediately reached the spot and began rescue operations,” Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)