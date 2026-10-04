'Papa, Ab Aapko Kisi Ke Paise Nahi Dene Padenge': Gurugram Techie Sambhav Jain's Last Message Before Noida Death

Noida: A 28-year-old Gurugram-based software engineer, Sambhav Jain, died by suicide after reportedly battling severe financial and emotional distress linked to mounting debts, his child's medical expenses and marital issues, according to report in Times Of India.

Jain, who lived in the IMT Manesar area and worked for a private IT company in Gurugram, had reportedly been under significant financial pressure in recent months. Among the messages he sent to his father before his death was a line that reflected the extent of the distress he was experiencing: “Papa, ab aapko kisi ke paise nahi dene padenge” roughly translated as, “Papa, now you won't have to give money to anyone.”

Who Was Sambhav Jain?

Jain was a software professional from Gurugram's IMT Manesar area. Reports have placed his age in the late 20s, with some accounts identifying him as 28.

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He had married around 2023, but the marriage later ended in divorce. The couple had a son who was born prematurely, and his treatment reportedly resulted in medical expenses running into tens of lakhs of rupees.

Police and media reports have linked his distress to a combination of these personal circumstances and financial liabilities.

Premature Baby, Medical Bills And Mounting Debt

According to reports, Jain had incurred substantial expenses for his premature child's treatment, with medical costs reportedly exceeding Rs 30 lakh.

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Some reports have also cited a divorce settlement of around Rs 3 crore. Jain was reportedly said to have already paid around Rs 1 crore, with another payment allegedly due.

However, the exact amount and details of the settlement have not been consistently reported across all accounts. Police have primarily pointed to financial stress, medical expenses, debt and marital problems as factors being examined in the case.

He Left Home And Checked Into Noida Airbnb

Jain reportedly left his home around three days before his death and stayed at different hotels before booking an Airbnb apartment in Noida's Supernova complex in Sector 94.

He checked into the apartment on the afternoon of October 2, with some reports placing the check-in between 2:30 pm and 3 pm.

The following morning, he was reportedly seen outside the balcony railing of the high-rise apartment.

Technicians Tried To Stop Him

According to reports, air-conditioning technicians working in a nearby apartment noticed Jain and attempted to persuade him to move away from the edge.

They reportedly spoke with him and tried to convince him to return to safety. Jain allegedly told them that he was depressed.

Despite their efforts to intervene, Jain ultimately jumped from the high-rise building on October 3.

Videos showing the moments before the incident subsequently circulated on social media.

Messages To Father Revealed His Distress

Police reportedly examined Jain's phone, WhatsApp conversations and other digital evidence following the incident.

His conversations with his father reportedly centred on money and his financial difficulties. His father urged him to return home, while Jain indicated that he wanted to settle or repay his debts.

In one of his final messages, he reportedly told his father: “Papa, ab aapko kisi ke paise nahi dene padenge.”

He also reportedly recorded a video message discussing his distress over his financial situation.

The messages have become a key part of the police inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Probe Underway

Noida Police, under the jurisdiction of Sector 126, responded to the incident and began an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage, the phone and digital communications, while forensic procedures were carried out and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries have reportedly pointed towards severe mental and emotional stress arising from a combination of family circumstances, medical expenses, debt and marital issues.

The investigation remains underway, and police are examining the available evidence to establish the circumstances that preceded Jain's death.

A Case Of Financial And Emotional Distress

While reports have highlighted the alleged Rs 3 crore divorce settlement, the precise financial picture remains subject to investigation, and details vary across reports.

What has emerged consistently is that Jain was reportedly facing multiple financial and personal pressures at the time of his death, including the cost of his premature child's treatment, outstanding debts and the aftermath of his divorce.

His reported final message to his father has brought renewed attention to the intense financial distress he was experiencing in the days before his death.