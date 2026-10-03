Noida Supernova Suicide: Young Man Dies After Jumping From 43rd Floor, Body Recovered In Pieces; Police Probe Underway |

A young man allegedly died by suicide after falling from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Noida's Sector 94, according to reports. The incident took place at the high-rise, one of the tallest buildings in Uttar Pradesh, and prompted a police response at the spot.

The man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed. Police are investigating the incident to establish what happened before the fall.

Young man reportedly staying at Supernova

According to preliminary reports, the deceased had been staying in an accommodation inside the Supernova complex that was being offered as a short-term rental. Police reached the location after receiving information about the incident, while an ambulance was also sent to the spot. According to reports, an AC Mechanic working nearby tried to save the man but was unsuccessful.

The man's body was recovered in pieces as a result of falling from great height and taken into police custody before being sent for a post-mortem examination. Officials are expected to establish his identity and gather further details as part of the investigation.

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Video of incident surfaces online

A video purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced on social media. The footage is disturbing and has been circulated across platforms following the incident.

The full video has not been reproduced here out of sensitivity. Social media users are advised against sharing or reposting graphic footage of the incident.

Police have not yet publicly disclosed a possible reason behind the death. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Supernova has faced controversy over short-term rentals

The incident comes amid recent concerns surrounding short-term rental properties operating from apartments in the Supernova complex.

The Supernova Apartment Owners' Association recently moved to prohibit short-term rentals through platforms including Airbnb, OYO and Booking.com, citing security concerns associated with temporary guests. The move followed a separate security incident at the residential complex.

Several accommodation listings for apartments inside Supernova have also been available on short-term rental platforms, including properties located on higher floors of the building.

The latest death, however, remains under investigation, and police have not indicated whether the accommodation or the building's short-term rental issue had any connection to the incident.