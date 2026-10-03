WATCH: CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling At NH-48 Station Near Gujarat's Karjan, Two Vehicles Damaged

CNG Car Explodes During Refuelling At NH-48 Station Near Karjan, Two Vehicles Damaged |

Panic broke out at a CNG station along National Highway-48 near Karjan on October 1 after a car exploded while it was being refuelled. The vehicle’s CNG tank reportedly ruptured during the filling process, triggering a powerful blast at the station.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a CNG station located opposite Jindal Company. The explosion damaged the rear portion of the car and shattered its windows, with pieces of metal and glass reportedly thrown several metres from the vehicle.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the car when the blast occurred. No casualties or serious injuries were reported in the incident.

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CNG tank bursts during refuelling

According to the information available, the explosion occurred while CNG was being filled into the vehicle. The force of the blast was strong enough to damage two other vehicles parked close to the car.

Debris from the vehicle, including parts of its rear body and broken glass, was scattered around the station, creating panic among people in the vicinity.

The incident also highlighted the importance of following safety procedures at CNG stations. Passengers are generally required to step out of their vehicles during refuelling, a precaution that ensured no one was inside the car when the explosion took place.

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Fire team, police reach spot

Soon after the blast, the Karjan fire team reached the CNG station and carried out precautionary measures to prevent any further fire-related incident.

Police personnel also arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Officials began checking the circumstances surrounding the explosion as well as the safety arrangements at the CNG station.

The exact reason behind the CNG tank rupture was not immediately clear. Further assessment is expected to determine what caused the tank to burst during the refuelling process.