UP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' To Run From Sep'17; Month-Long Campaign To Highlight PM Modi's 25-Year Service Journey | PTI

Lucknow, September 1: With the objective of taking the public welfare achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s 25 years of continuous service to every section of society and connecting every citizen with the collective national resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh from September 17 to October 17. During this month-long comprehensive campaign, the story of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, development, and public participation will be taken to every section of society through 13 major programs. ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’, ‘25 Crore Bachchon Ke Sapnon Ka Bharat’, ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, ‘Aangan Ka Utsav’, ‘Kahani Badlav Ki’, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’, ‘Vadnagar-Sevaranasi Yatra’, ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’, ‘Rangoli Rashtra Evam Ghar-Ghar Se Rashtra Tak’, ‘Rashtriya Innovation Challenge’ and ‘Janseva Mahakumbh’ will be the major programmes.

Along with these, laser shows at major monuments, Maha Yagya and special rituals at major pilgrimage sites, as well as Gram Chaupal and direct dialogue, will also be part of the campaign.

During a high-level discussion on the action plan for the campaign on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "The Prime Minister Ji’s 25 years of public life have been a continuous journey of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. The policy reforms, public welfare works and historic changes that have taken place in the country during this period should be presented effectively before the people."

He said that the real picture of the positive changes brought into the lives of ordinary citizens through the development works carried out during the 12 years of the Central Government and 10 years of the State Government should come forward. The objective of the campaign is not merely to highlight achievements, but also to connect every citizen, including youth, women, farmers and deprived sections, with the collective national resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The Chief Minister said, "The reach of the campaign should not remain limited to district headquarters and development blocks. Special efforts should be made to take the campaign to the Nyaya Panchayat and Gram Panchayat levels. At the local level, people should be informed about the changes brought in the lives of their village, area and family through the schemes and development projects of the Central and State Governments."

He directed that the campaign be given the true form of public participation by ensuring the active participation of public representatives, youth, women, beneficiaries, social organizations and ordinary citizens.

He said, "Instead of presenting achievements merely as a list of schemes or figures, they should be brought forward in the form of stories of the changes in people’s lives. For this, the experiences of beneficiaries should also be compiled."

The Chief Minister directed that the material prepared during the campaign should be authentic and fact-based and that a permanent data bank should be prepared. It should include details of development works and public welfare schemes of the Central Government over the past 12 years and the State Government over the past 10 years, as well as an updated list of beneficiaries, up to the Assembly, development block and Gram Panchayat levels.

The Chief Minister said, "Major religious and cultural sites, important infrastructure and connectivity projects, education and skill development, health and sports, Panchayati Raj and good governance, as well as works related to ODOP, should also be included in the data bank. Success stories of the redevelopment of major religious and cultural sites, including Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Ayodhya, expressways, metro rail networks, new airports, universities, Ayush University, Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya, medical colleges, AIIMS, sports universities and modern stadiums, Gram Sachivalayas, Panchayat Bhawans, digital libraries, Amrit Sarovars, and entrepreneurs and beneficiaries associated with ODOP should also be compiled."

The Chief Minister stated, "There should be a clear system of coordination at the level of the government, Chief Minister’s Office and districts for the effective implementation of the campaign. A control room will be established in the Chief Minister’s Office, and daily progress will be shared with the Chief Minister. In all districts, the Chief Development Officer will work as the nodal officer for the entire campaign. They will coordinate among the concerned departments and ensure that the programs reach the Nyaya Panchayat, Gram Panchayat, ward, and mohalla levels. The campaign will be reviewed weekly at the state and district levels."

The Chief Minister directed, "The campaign should begin with the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ program at 7 pm on September 17, on the occasion of the Prime Minister Ji’s birthday. Families benefiting from the schemes of the Central and State Governments should light lamps in their homes. For this, a list of beneficiaries should be prepared at the Nyaya Panchayat, Gram Panchayat, block, ward and mohalla levels and kept continuously updated."

He said that the Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments should play a special role in this program and ensure its effective reach in rural and urban areas. Special lamp-lighting should also be organized at major infrastructure projects, river ghats, temples, parks, schools, colleges and hospitals. On the same occasion, arrangements should be made to distribute artificial limbs and other assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

The Chief Minister stated, "‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ should not be made merely a symbolic event, but should be turned into an opportunity for direct engagement between the government and beneficiaries. There should be active participation of local public representatives and concerned departments at the Gram Panchayat and Nyaya Panchayat levels, and it should be ensured that the activities of the campaign reach the last mile of villages."

Alongside this, the ‘25 Crore Bachchon Ke Sapnon Ka Bharat’ program will be organized from September 17 to October 7. The Chief Minister directed that the concept of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh be taken to every family through children. Competitions should first be organized at the school level, followed by the block level, district level, and finally the state level. Along with drawing competitions for students of Classes 5 to 8 and speech competitions for students of Classes 9 to 12, a debate competition on the theme ‘School, Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ should also be organized. The participation of parents and villagers should be ensured in school-level exhibitions, and the best participants should be selected for the next level. Certificates and prizes will be given to outstanding entries.

The Chief Minister directed that through ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, the story of 25 years of service, major public welfare schemes and the changes brought about in the country be taken to villages and cities. Bhatkhande Sanskriti University's support should be sought to make the presentations effective.

From September 25 to October 7, a three-day festival and dialogue program will be organized at every Anganwadi center under ‘Aangan Ka Utsav’. The Chief Minister directed, "Healthy children be encouraged and awarded, mothers who have moved from a state of malnutrition to a state of proper nutrition be honored, and ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers who are performing well be publicly honored. Information related to nutrition, health and Women and Child Development schemes should be conveyed to mothers in simple language. Along with providing comic books, nutritious fruits and sweets to children, arrangements should also be made for the distribution of supplementary nutrition and materials."

The Chief Minister stated, ‘Kahani Badlav Ki’ should be developed as a medium through which the real stories of changes and innovative models brought about by the efforts of the double-engine government from the village to the state level come forward. Reels and videos should showcase the changes brought about through Gram Sachivalayas, Atal Residential Schools, inter-state connectivity, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Rapid Rail, medical colleges, forensic labs, Rashtra Prerna Sthal, the Naval Museum, and other major infrastructure projects and public utility schemes. In the same sequence, under ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, digital influencers, podcasters and vloggers will directly visit places in the state where major development changes are visible.

The Chief Minister directed, "They should be shown the actual ‘before and after’ situation so that they can see it themselves and prepare authentic content. Sites such as Prerna Sthal, expressways, airports, BIDA Jhansi, Ram Mandir, Kashi Corridor, Sports University Meerut, Women Police Academy, Defence Corridor and Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science should be included in the journey. Influencers coming from other states should also be shown the success stories and major development projects of the state."

The Chief Minister directed that major locations be identified in advance in all 75 districts for the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ to be held on October 7, where efforts will be made to establish a permanent or Akhand ‘Seva Jyoti’. Walking, bicycle and bike rallies from different parts of the district will reach these locations. The Prime Minister Ji’s address will be broadcast on large LED screens, and a collective pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ will be taken. Through the ‘Vadnagar-Varanasi Yatra’, the Prime Minister Ji’s birthplace and karmabhoomi will be connected through an exchange of holy water. As per the action plan, 250 bikes and 500 travelers will carry Gangajal from Varanasi to Vadnagar. During the journey, public interaction and promotion of schemes will be organized every day at 60 to 80 rural and urban halts.

Under the ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’ program running from September 17 to October 17, every citizen will have the opportunity to contribute to society by joining any one of 25 designated service activities. The Chief Minister said, "Broad public participation should be ensured in activities such as cleanliness campaigns, cleaning of river ghats, intensive tree plantation, blood donation, health camps, educational support for deprived children, career counselling, organ donation pledges, Nasha Mukt Bharat, voter awareness, ‘Vocal for Local’, cow service and awareness about government schemes. At least 2 sites in every Assembly constituency should be rejuvenated. Citizens will be able to perform at least 25 minutes of voluntary labor and upload a photograph or video on the special portal to receive a digital certificate."

Thereafter, under the ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan, Sarkar Aapke Dwar’, seven-day multipurpose service camps will be organized in all development blocks. The Chief Minister said, "Its fundamental objective should be to deliver the benefits of eligible citizens’ rights to their doorstep. As per the action plan, eligible persons of public welfare schemes who, for some reason, have not yet received the benefits of the schemes should be identified and immediately provided the benefits of the schemes."

He added that, along with providing information about Central and State Government schemes at a single location at the camps, arrangements should be made for applications, eligibility verification, and approval on the spot. Arogya camps should also be organized at these camps so that people can access health services at a single location. The target should be 100 percent saturation by connecting eligible beneficiaries with the schemes.

Under the ‘Rangoli Rashtra Evam Ghar-Ghar Se Rashtra Tak’ program, a ‘Bharat Mandal’ with a diameter of 108 meters and a grand human rangoli will be created at selected major public places. The Chief Minister directed, "Major public welfare schemes, national symbols and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ be displayed creatively in this. Students of fine arts, women’s self-help groups and local artists should be specially involved to ensure the creative participation of youth and women. Natural materials such as flowers, natural colours, grains and soil will be used, and drone and aerial coverage arrangements will be made."

The Chief Minister said that strong participation of Uttar Pradesh should be ensured in the ‘Rashtriya Innovation Challenge’. The youth of the state should be connected in large numbers with the events to be held at five major centers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Orientation and motivation of students should be conducted on a large scale in universities, engineering colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutions.

He further added, "With the participation of startup networks, incubation centers, private companies and educational institutions, arrangements will be made for online applications, presentations before experts, live demos, youth dialogue and awards. The best innovations from each center will be selected for the national final stage."

Regarding the ‘Janseva Mahakumbh’ to be held on October 17 on the theme ‘Panchayat Se Parliament’, the Chief Minister said, "Strong and effective participation of Uttar Pradesh should be ensured. The national gathering of public representatives, from Gram Pradhans and Sarpanches to Members of Parliament, will provide an opportunity to connect the 25-year journey of service and good governance with the experiences of public representatives."

The Chief Minister directed that along with these major programs, laser shows on the theme of ‘Namo Seva’ be organized at the state’s historic and popular monuments and tourist destinations. Maha Yagya and special rituals should be conducted at major pilgrimage sites and Shakti Peethas for the welfare of the nation, peace and the fulfillment of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. Along with ensuring 100 percent reach of schemes through Gram Chaupals, villagers should be asked for direct feedback and suggestions.

He said, "All preparations for the campaign should be completed on time as per the action plan. The action plan, meetings of public representatives and officials, and preparation of the data bank and beneficiary lists should be completed by September 10. The Chief Minister said that ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ should not be viewed merely as a one-month program. It is an opportunity to connect the 25-year journey of public service with public participation."

He said that alongside the government's achievements, the voices of people whose lives have changed through schemes and development work should also come forward.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and senior government officials were present at the meeting.