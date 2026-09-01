UP's Hauslon Ki Udaan-2026: 80 Girls Selected In Competitive Exams Under Abhyudaya Yojana, New Computer Lab Announced | X

Lucknow, September 1: The State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is continuously undertaking new initiatives to provide daughters in the State with education, self-reliance, and better opportunities. In this series of efforts, the State-level youth festival Hauslon Ki Udaan-2026 was organized on Tuesday at Khun Khun Ji Girls PG College in Lucknow.

During the programme, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Aseem Arun interacted with the students and appreciated their talent and achievements. He stated, "The daughters of the State possess not only talent but also abundant self-confidence. Their increasing participation in sports and cultural activities, along with education, is proof of this. Daughters are ready to set new benchmarks in every field."

The Yogi Government's Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana is emerging as a strong platform for preparing economically weaker and talented students for competitive examinations. Under the Abhyudaya Yojana being conducted at Khun Khun Ji Girls PG College, 80 students have so far been selected in various competitive examinations. This achievement reflects both the impact of the scheme and the hard work of the students.

Minister Aseem Arun announced that a state-of-the-art computer lab will soon be established in the college to make Abhyudaya coaching more effective. This will enable students preparing for competitive examinations to access facilities such as online study material, mock tests, and digital research.

The Yogi Government's effort is to ensure that the daughters of the State have access to modern technological resources along with quality education, so that they can fulfil their dreams and become self-reliant.