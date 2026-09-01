UP Wins 3 National GeM Awards; Govt Procurement Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore, MSMEs Get Major Boost | X

Lucknow, September 01: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised Uttar Pradesh's national-level achievement in ensuring transparency and inclusivity in government procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The state has received three national awards for its outstanding contribution on GeM. On Tuesday, MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, MSME, Shashi Bhushan Lal, and State GeM Nodal and Deputy CEO Krishna Murari met the Chief Minister and briefed him on this achievement.

The state government has made government procurement worth more than ₹1 lakh crore through GeM from its inception to date. Of this, procurement worth more than ₹55,972 crore has been made from MSEs. Thus, MSE participation in total government procurement has remained above 55 percent. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts to increase transparency in government procurement through GeM while providing small enterprises access to a wider market.

Uttar Pradesh's achievement on GeM has also received recognition at the national level. Recently, at the 10th Foundation Day ceremony of GeM held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal honored Uttar Pradesh with 3 prestigious national awards for its outstanding contribution to public procurement.

Uttar Pradesh received the GeM Overall Excellence Award, Highest GeM Procurement Value Award, and Best Outreach Building Award. Principal Secretary, MSME, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, received these awards.

In financial year 2026-27, till July, the state's total government procurement through GeM stood at ₹7,235 crore. Of this, ₹4,253 crore, or 59 percent, was procured from MSEs (Pan India), of which the share of the state's own enterprises was 86 percent, or ₹3,646 crore. Similarly, in financial year 2025-26, of the total GeM procurement of ₹22,337 crore, ₹12,181 crore, or 55 percent, was procured from MSEs (Pan India), with UP MSEs accounting for 82 percent, or ₹9,976 crore.

In 2024-25, MSEs accounted for ₹8,952 crore, or 53 percent, of the total GeM procurement of ₹16,830 crore, with UP MSEs accounting for 81 percent, or ₹7,264 crore. Similarly, in 2023-24, of the total GeM procurement of ₹20,248 crore, procurement worth ₹8,771 crore, or 43 percent, was made from MSEs, with UP MSEs accounting for 76 percent, or ₹6,680 crore. Thus, in 4 years, the share of MSEs in total government procurement on GeM has increased from 43 percent to 59 percent.

In this procurement from MSEs, the share of the state's own enterprises has also increased from 76 percent to 86 percent.

GeM has provided small entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh access beyond the state's boundaries to government buyers across the country. In the current financial year 2026-27, till July, the state's MSEs received total business worth ₹16,953 crore through GeM. Of this, women entrepreneurs received business worth ₹2,202 crore, SC/ST entrepreneurs ₹255 crore, and startups ₹2,360 crore.

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In financial year 2025-26, small entrepreneurs of the state received business worth ₹27,235 crore through GeM. Of this, women entrepreneurs received ₹4,755 crore, SC/ST entrepreneurs ₹752 crore, and startups ₹3,203 crore in business.

Similarly, in 2024-25, all MSEs received business worth ₹21,275 crore, of which women entrepreneurs received ₹3,310 crore, SC/ST enterprises ₹507 crore, and startups ₹2,139 crore. In 2023-24, MSEs received business worth ₹18,230 crore, of which women entrepreneurs received ₹2,583 crore, SC/ST enterprises ₹438 crore, and startups ₹2,435 crore.

UP State GeM Nodal and Deputy CEO Krishna Murari informed that to provide greater opportunities to MSEs in government procurement in the state, the Yogi government took an important step towards inclusive government procurement by issuing a government order on November 26, 2024. Following this, participation by MSEs on GeM has increased significantly, particularly in government procurement from MSEs of Uttar Pradesh. The government's focus is on connecting women entrepreneurs, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and startups with the government market along with small enterprises.

He further informed that this is expanding the market for locally produced goods and services while also encouraging entrepreneurship and employment generation. The Yogi government is using GeM as an important medium for e-governance, transparent government procurement, and providing market access to local enterprises. On one hand, government departments can procure products and services through a competitive process; on the other, small enterprises, women, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and startups in the state can connect with the large government market.

Along with government procurement, GeM is also becoming a medium for securing better value for government assets. A major example is the auction of industrial plots and sheds of the MSME Department in Kanpur. The Directorate of Industries, Kanpur, conducted an auction between July 13 and 21, 2026, for the 99-year lease of 34 industrial plots and sheds in industrial estates. Their expected/reserve price was ₹6.39 crore.

Following competitive bidding, their sale value reached ₹32.54 crore. This resulted in additional revenue of ₹26.15 crore for the government compared to the reserve price. The value received was 409 percent higher than the reserve price. This auction became an example of securing better value for government assets through a digital and competitive process.