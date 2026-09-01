UP Promotes Women's Political Empowerment Through Awareness Programme | File Pic

Lucknow, September 1: Amid the efforts of the Yogi Government to promote women's empowerment and enhance women's political participation in the State, a two-day seminar and essay competition on the theme 'Political Challenges of Women and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was organized under the joint aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Women's Postgraduate College, Rajajipuram. During the programme, students were made aware of the role of women in the democratic system and their constitutional rights.

Sarvesh Kumar Singh, Director of the Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan, stated that in Indian culture, Nari Shakti has been a symbol of creation and sensitivity. He observed, "Now there is a need not to limit women merely to receiving respect, but to provide them equal opportunities to make decisions, assume leadership, and express their views freely."

He described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam-2023 as an important initiative that would make democracy more inclusive. Sarvesh stated, "Through the 106th Constitutional Amendment, provision has been made for reservation of one-third of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies."

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In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government has consistently emphasized advancing women through security, education, self-reliance, and dignity. In this context, such academic programmes focused on women's political participation are playing an important role in developing constitutional awareness and leadership capabilities among daughters.

Around 75 students participated in the essay competition held on the first day of the two-day programme. Shivani Rawat, an M.A. First Year student, secured the first position, Vasudha Yadav, a B.A. Third Year student, secured the second position, and Sanju, a B.A. Third Year student, secured the third position. The winners were honoured with certificates, mementoes, and cash prizes.

Principal Prof. Dr. Shivani Srivastava stated, "The objective of education is not only the dissemination of knowledge but also the development of constitutional values and responsible citizenship."

Programme coordinators Dr. Rashmisheel, Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Agrawal, and Dr. Sadhana Singh Yadav emphasized the effective participation of women in social, economic, and political decision-making processes.