UP’s Organic Holi: Women Empowerment And Gau Seva Drive Eco-Friendly Gulal Initiative

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh this year, the joy of Holi will not only be infused with colours but also with the blessings of Gau Mata and the self-reliance of rural women. Under the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, traditional organic gulal made entirely from natural elements is being prepared in various districts of the state. This gulal is not only safe for the skin but is also strengthening the rural economy and writing a new chapter of women’s empowerment.

Chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, stated that under this unique initiative, rural women, in collaboration with gaushala caretakers, are producing gulal using natural ingredients. These include ash from cow dung cakes, rose petals, beetroot, spinach, jamun leaves and indigo (neel).

Compared to toxic, chemical-laden colours available in the market, this gulal is completely eco-friendly and safe for the skin.

The most distinctive feature of this gulal is the use of ash from cow dung cakes of indigenous cows. Traditionally regarded as purifying, this ash contains scientifically recognized alkaline elements that reduce moisture and inhibit the growth of microorganisms. After processing, the ash provides a soft base to the gulal, ensuring better colour spread without the need for artificial fillers.

Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta further informed that under this scheme, large-scale employment has been generated in several districts, including Bulandshahr, Mathura, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Urai and Moradabad.

This initiative is not only a positive step toward making Holi healthier but also an inspiring example of the sustainable use of local resources. By utilizing materials sourced from gaushalas, cattle conservation is being promoted, and women are becoming self-reliant.