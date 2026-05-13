UP’s ‘One District-One River’ Campaign Revives Dying Rivers Across The State

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: After the global success of the ‘One District-One Product’ initiative, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is now writing a new chapter in water conservation and environmental restoration through the ‘One District-One River’ campaign. Through this initiative, efforts are being made to clean rivers, revive disappearing water streams, and bring positive changes to the rural economy and ecological system.

Under the Swachh Ganga Mission, the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, along with several other departments, has launched a transformative initiative for the restoration of small rivers across the state. In Pilibhit, the Gomti river was restored across a 47-kilometre stretch covering 16 gram panchayats. In many places, the canal was widened and deepened. Along with this, the restoration of 23 ponds and construction of ghats helped the river regain its continuous flow.

This initiative generated more than 1.53 lakh human-days of employment, while over 500 farmers adopted natural farming methods. Evening aarti and yoga sessions at the ghats have re-established the Gomti as a sacred and cultural centre.

In Bulandshahr, the Neem river was restored across 29 kilometres through the ‘VB-G RAM G’ initiative. Farmers also voluntarily supported the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated this initiative in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Along with this, the Karwan river and Kali river were also restored, where desilting, plantation drives and community participation across dozens of gram panchayats helped revive irrigation, biodiversity and cultural practices at the ghats.

Similarly, the Sot river in Sambhal, which had turned into a small drain, was revived through public participation. In Rampur, three seasonal streams, Revati, Nahal and Neeli, were rejuvenated through canal cleaning, construction of recharge pits for rainwater harvesting, filter chambers and plantation drives, bringing major improvements to the area.

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Rajya Swachh Ganga Mission Project Director Joginder Singh said that excellent results have emerged from the restoration of small rivers in Uttar Pradesh. These rivers, which had nearly disappeared, are now returning to their original form. This will also help in flood control. Along with this, better water streams for irrigation have become available in districts.

To revive and conserve these small rivers and water resources, ‘VB-G RAM G’ was also connected with administrative departments. This strengthened rural livelihoods through employment generation. These water sources are also helping farmers adopt natural farming in nearby areas.

Along with river restoration, cultural traditions at the ghats are also being revived. Daily aarti and yoga sessions are now being organised at almost all locations. The excellent results of CM Yogi’s vision of the ‘One District-One River Programme’ will soon be visible across Uttar Pradesh.