UP's Indigenous Cow Milk Products Gain Traction As Skyr Nutrition Supplement Reaches Indian Army

Indigenous cow milk processed with advanced dairy technology is being used to produce high-protein Skyr products in Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated Representational

Lucknow, June 12: Cow conservation in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new model that is strengthening national capability, military preparedness, and the rural economy.

Through the efficient management of the Yogi government, milk from indigenous cow breeds in the state is now playing an important role in enhancing the strength of Indian Army personnel.

A special dairy product, Skyr (Skyrrup), prepared using advanced dairy technologies from Denmark and Iceland, is proving beneficial in boosting soldiers’ immunity and providing them with additional energy.

Skyr from indigenous cows benefits soldiers

This premium supplement, made from the milk of indigenous cows in Uttar Pradesh, is rapidly gaining popularity within the Indian Army. Rich in high-quality protein, low in fat, and packed with natural nutrients, the product helps make soldiers fitter, more energetic, and more capable.

Mukesh Meshram, Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cow-based economy being developed in the state is emerging as a new pillar of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Uttar Pradesh’s model is increasingly becoming an inspiration for the entire country."

Indigenous cow milk and modern dairy technology

Engineer S.N. Dwivedi, a resident of Prayagraj, has developed a unique model in Noida that combines employment generation, cow conservation, and modern dairy technology. More than 250 indigenous cows, including Gir and Sahiwal breeds, are being reared at his dairy facility. The milk of these cows naturally contains high-quality protein and several essential nutrients.

Owing to these qualities, the demand for products made from their milk is steadily increasing within the Indian Army. Skyr products made from indigenous cow milk are believed to help enhance immunity, provide additional energy, and strengthen muscles. Modern processing and ultra-filtration technology further improve the quality of these products.

Skyr: A traditional yet modern product

Skyr is a traditional Icelandic dairy product that is often considered to fall between yogurt and cheese. It has a mildly tangy taste and was consumed nearly 1,000 years ago by the seafaring Vikings of Northern Europe.

Compared to conventional dairy products, it contains significantly higher protein and very low fat. The product range includes Skyr, Greek yogurt, gelato ice cream, Skyr powder, yogurt powder, paneer, and ghee.

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, Skyr is being produced using Denmark’s advanced ultra-filtration dairy technology and Icelandic processing methods.

As a result, premium milk and dairy products produced in the state are gaining recognition at the national level. This is creating new market opportunities and a distinct identity for the indigenous cow-based dairy economy of Uttar Pradesh.

Expansion and employment generation

Engineer S.N. Dwivedi is now developing a state-of-the-art cowshed in Aligarh with the capacity to house 500 indigenous cows. He said, "The inspiration I received from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged me to expand my efforts in cow welfare and conservation on a larger scale."

By linking cow welfare with employment generation and economic prosperity, he has developed a model that is now being discussed across the country.

Through the integration of modern technology and Indian cultural values, he has demonstrated that cow conservation is not merely a tradition but can also serve as an effective instrument for transforming the rural economy.

State recognition and national impact

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog, said, "The Yogi government’s efforts toward cow conservation are now yielding significant results. Modern cowsheds, advanced dairy technologies, digital marketing, and value-added cow-based products have given Uttar Pradesh a new identity at the national level."

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He added, "While cow welfare initiatives are generating employment opportunities in rural areas, the supply of nutritious cow-based products to the Indian Army has also linked the initiative to national service."

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cow-based economy being developed in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a new strength of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The state’s model is increasingly becoming a source of inspiration for the entire nation.