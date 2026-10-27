UP's Hapur Road Accident Kills 3 Ghaziabad Men As Motorcycle Rams Into Parked Pickup Vehicle On NH-9 | X - rahulgautamhpr

Hapur (UP), Oct 27: Three persons were killed on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a pickup vehicle parked on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said.

The accident took place near Shahpur Jat village under the Babugarh police station area when the motorcycle, reportedly travelling at high speed, went out of control and crashed into the stationary vehicle from behind.

Three Victims Identified As Ghaziabad Residents

The deceased have been identified as Govind (35), Ravi (37) and Brajesh (45), all residents of Nandgram in Ghaziabad district.

#Hapur : दिल्ली-लखनऊ हाईवे पर हुए हादसे में तीन युवकों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई, बाइक और पिकअप गाड़ी की जोरदार ग्भिड़ंत में तीन मौत हुई है @hapurpolice https://t.co/JYs2D6VSK9 — Rahul Gautam (@rahulgautamhpr) October 27, 2026

According to police, the three were travelling on the same motorcycle to Garh Ganga to attend the last rites of their landlord when the accident occurred.

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: Three people, including two brothers, died in a major road accident on NH-9 while travelling to the Ganga. Dr Ashraf Ali, a doctor at CHC Hapur, says, "I am on duty today. The police team brought three bodies here. According to the information provided, an accident occurred on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway. All three were travelling on the same motorcycle and suffered head and chest injuries after falling from the bike. They died on the spot. Before they were brought here, there was no pulse or any other sign of life..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Collision Leaves Three Dead

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving one of the men dead on the spot, while the other two sustained critical injuries.

The Babugarh police reached the spot following the accident and, with the assistance of locals, rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre in Hapur, where doctors declared both of them dead during treatment.

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Police Launch Investigation Into Accident

Babugarh Station House Officer Praveen Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

The families of the deceased have been informed, and an investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)