UP's Hapur Road Accident Kills 3 Ghaziabad Men As Motorcycle Rams Into Parked Pickup Vehicle On NH-9

Hapur (UP), Oct 27: Three persons were killed on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a pickup vehicle parked on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said.
The accident took place near Shahpur Jat village under the Babugarh police station area when the motorcycle, reportedly travelling at high speed, went out of control and crashed into the stationary vehicle from behind.
Three Victims Identified As Ghaziabad Residents
The deceased have been identified as Govind (35), Ravi (37) and Brajesh (45), all residents of Nandgram in Ghaziabad district.
According to police, the three were travelling on the same motorcycle to Garh Ganga to attend the last rites of their landlord when the accident occurred.
Collision Leaves Three Dead
The impact of the collision was severe, leaving one of the men dead on the spot, while the other two sustained critical injuries.
The Babugarh police reached the spot following the accident and, with the assistance of locals, rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre in Hapur, where doctors declared both of them dead during treatment.
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Police Launch Investigation Into Accident
Babugarh Station House Officer Praveen Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway to restore the smooth flow of traffic.
The families of the deceased have been informed, and an investigation into the incident is underway, he added.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)