Mumbai Traffic Police Fine Over 12,500 Vehicles, Collect ₹88.5 Lakh In Crackdown On High-Intensity Headlights | Representational Image

Mumbai, Oct 27: The Mumbai Traffic Police has cracked down on motorists using unauthorised high-intensity headlights, penalising more than 12,000 drivers and collecting nearly Rs 88.5 lakh in fines, an official said on Tuesday.

The special drive, "Operation Dazzling Light", was conducted between June 1 and October 26 across 41 traffic divisions in the metropolis, the official said.

Over 12,500 Vehicles Penalised

As many as 12,585 vehicles were penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act, and Rs 88.5 lakh was collected in fines in five months, he said.

Drive Aims To Prevent Road Accidents

The drive aims to curb accidents caused by intense, blinding headlights. The use of unauthorised auxiliary flashlights, LED light bars, and fancy high-intensity headlights can temporarily blind oncoming drivers, severely impairing vision and causing potential mishaps, the official said.

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The campaign will continue, the traffic department has said, urging all motorists to use low-beam headlights at night, refrain from installing unauthorised fittings, and strictly adhere to traffic rules to ensure road safety.

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