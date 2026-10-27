Maharashtra: Moving Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Vehicle Gutted In Blaze | VIDEO | Screengrab

A moving truck caught fire on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Cherpoli in Shahapur on Tuesday, triggering panic among on the stretch.

The truck was reportedly carrying a large quantity of fabric scraps, which intensified the blaze and left the vehicle extensively damaged.

Truck Engulfed In Flames

The truck was travelling from Mumbai towards Nashik when it suddenly caught fire near Cherpoli in Shahapur, NDTV Marathi reported. The flames reportedly spread rapidly, engulfing the vehicle and causing panic among the people in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video shared on X showed the truck completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising from the burning vehicle. The footage also showed extensive damage to the truck as the fire continued to spread.

Firefighters Bring Blaze Under Control

Firefighters rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and began efforts to extinguish the blaze. Visuals on social media showed fire personnel spraying water on the burning vehicle to bring the situation under control.

However, further reports regarding the injuries or casualties are not yet known. Details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/