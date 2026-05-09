UP’s First Jal Jeevan Mission Skill Development Centre In Ayodhya Trains Over 550 Artisans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Ayodhya, May 9: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya has emerged as a unique model for the efficient implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and skill development initiatives. The state’s first Skill Development Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been established in Ayodhya, where artisans associated with the mission are being provided practical training.

So far, more than 550 artisans, including women, have been trained and made skilled.

Skill Development Centre established in Ayodhya

Established by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Ayodhya, this Skill Development Centre has been set up at the Muzaffarpur-Jalalpur Drinking Water Scheme complex in Rudauli development block.

A major advantage of establishing the centre within an operational drinking water scheme premises is that trainees are receiving practical exposure to real work environments along with theoretical knowledge.

Training being imparted in multiple trades

Training is being imparted in trades such as fitter, plumber, mason and electrician.

Major training modules include advanced techniques of pipe fitting and alignment, plumbing installation, leakage control, masonry work for overhead tanks and other structures, safety practices and work procedures as per quality standards.

More than 550 artisans trained

So far, 22 training batches have been completed, with each batch comprising 25 participants.

More than 550 artisans have been trained, including 10 women. These trained workers are not only benefiting Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Ayodhya but also in Sultanpur and Deoria districts.

Visible improvement in project quality

This initiative has resulted in visible improvement in the quality of work at project sites. Standardisation in pipe jointing has reduced incidents of leakage, the finishing quality of masonry work has improved, and a culture of using safety equipment has developed.

The availability of a trained local workforce has reduced dependence on external labourers and accelerated the pace of projects.

Focus on operation and maintenance

In the long term, the most significant contribution is being seen in the field of operation and maintenance.

Proper installation and quality work are reducing maintenance costs, increasing the lifespan of assets, and improving the reliability of the water supply system, thereby helping realise the mission’s core objective of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' (tap water to every household).

Women operators managing water supply systems

One of the most commendable aspects of the centre is its emphasis on promoting women’s participation.

So far, 10 women have been trained as pump operators and deployed at various drinking water schemes in Ayodhya. These women operators are efficiently managing water supply systems in their villages.

Villagers, especially women, have welcomed the initiative, as the presence of local women operators has enhanced both the continuity and reliability of water supply.

Officials highlight importance of initiative

Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam Ayodhya (Rural), Arvind Yadav, said that this centre is not merely a training programme, but a concrete initiative to create a skilled, safety-conscious and self-reliant workforce in rural areas.

He added, "With the participation of women, we are turning the Jal Jeevan Mission into a true people’s movement in the real sense."

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Ayodhya’s Skill Development Centre has emerged as an excellent example of strengthening the Jal Jeevan Mission while promoting quality, safety and local empowerment.

Plans are underway to organise more training batches in the future to further strengthen this model.