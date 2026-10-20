UP's Bhadohi Firecracker Blast During Durga Idol Immersion Procession Leaves 6 Burn Injured, Triggers Panic | Representational Image

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 20: Six people sustained burn injuries in a firecracker blast during a Durga idol immersion procession here on Tuesday, police said.

They said the blast triggered a stampede-like situation and some people sustained minor injuries in the melee.

Spark triggers firecracker blast

The incident occurred during the immersion procession organised by the Chauri Bazar Durga Puja Committee in the Chauri police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agrawal said.

A spark from a firecracker being lit during the procession landed on a firecracker that a young man was carrying, triggering a blast, he said.

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Injured hospitalised, police begin investigation

Six people with burn injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the ASP said.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, Agrawal said.

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