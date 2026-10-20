Mumbai Fire: 9 Suffocate In Blaze At Kurla Building, Including 5-Year-Old; All Hospitalised

Fire (Representational image) | File Pic

Mumbai: Nine people, including a five-year-old child, were injured after a fire broke out at Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5 near Kohinoor School in Kurla West on Tuesday morning. The injured were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were admitted in stable condition, according to hospital officials.

The fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6.53 am on October 20 and was confined to electrical wiring, installations inside an electrical duct and iron doors on various floors of the ground-plus-12-storey building. The blaze was extinguished by 7.21 am, according to the MFB’s update issued at 10.40 am. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Details On The Injured Ones

Of the nine injured, eight suffered suffocation due to smoke, while one sustained an injury to his right leg. The injured include Eshan Ahemad, 30; Mohamad Shaik, five; Farina Bono, 27; Ejas Ahemad, 65; Farin Shaikh, 18; Naidaya Shaik, 14; Kalima Saha, 45; Alina Shaik, 17; and Jahed Ali Shaik, 55.

Dr Varma, medical officer at Rajawadi Hospital, confirmed that all nine patients had been admitted and were stable. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Adani personnel, a 108 ambulance team and ward staff were mobilised to the site.

Fire At Amarsons Store Earlier Today

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Another fire was reported at Amarsons Store on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The MFB received the alert at 8.01 am and declared a Level 1 fire at 8.20 am. No injuries were reported in the initial update, while the cause and extent of damage remained unknown.

Fire At Kohinoor Square A Day Ago

Both incidents come a day after a separate fire broke out at Pan Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, located on the first floor of the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar West. That blaze was reported at 9.18 am on Monday, with the MFB declaring a Level 1 fire at 9.25 am.

Dense smoke spread through the commercial building during Monday’s incident. The building’s operational firefighting system helped security personnel contain the blaze before it spread further. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 10.38 am and no injuries were reported.

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