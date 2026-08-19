UP's Apratim Bhadauria Earns India U-17 Volleyball Team Spot, Set For Qatar World Championship | X

Lucknow: August 19: The impact of better opportunities and facilities for sporting talent in Uttar Pradesh is now visible on the international stage. Amid the Yogi government’s continued efforts to promote and encourage young sporting talent, talented volleyball player Apratim Bhadauria of Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, has been selected for the Indian U-17 Volleyball Team. Apratim will represent India at the FIVB U-17 Volleyball World Championship 2026.

The prestigious World Championship is being held in Doha, Qatar, from August 19 to 29, with teams from 20 countries participating. Notably, the Indian U-17 men’s volleyball team has qualified for the World Championship for the first time. Apratim’s inclusion in the Indian team on this historic occasion is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

A selection camp for the Indian U-17 Volleyball Team was organized in Ahmedabad from August 1 to 16. A total of 26 players selected from different states across the country participated in the camp. Two players from Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Apratim Bhadauria and Aryan Bhardwaj, were selected for the camp.

However, during the final days of the camp, Aryan Bhardwaj sustained a hand injury and could not participate in the final trials. In the subsequent final trials, Apratim Bhadauria secured his place among the final 14 players with an impressive performance, earning his selection to the Indian team.

Apratim Bhadauria had earlier represented India at the World Schools U-18 Volleyball Championship 2026, held last month in Sanglu, China. He also captained the Indian team in the competition. The opportunity to represent India once again at the international level recognizes his talent, consistent performance, and continued progress.

Sports College Principal Dipendra Yadav congratulated Apratim Bhadauria and his coach, Vimal Kumar Dwivedi, on the achievement. He said that Vimal Kumar Dwivedi has helped several players reach the national and international levels, bringing laurels to the college and the state. He said, "Apratim’s selection is a matter of great pride for the college and will serve as an inspiration for other young athletes.

The initiatives undertaken by the Yogi government to promote sports and athletes in Uttar Pradesh are providing young sporting talent with opportunities to compete at national and international levels. The expansion of sports infrastructure, encouragement for athletes and focused efforts to nurture talent are enabling players from Uttar Pradesh to consistently bring glory to the country. Apratim Bhadauria’s selection to the Indian team is another example of the state’s growing sporting ecosystem.

Apratim’s selection has created a celebratory atmosphere at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College. The college fraternity and sports enthusiasts have extended their best wishes to the Indian team and expressed confidence that Apratim will deliver an outstanding performance and further enhance the pride of the country, Uttar Pradesh and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College on the world stage.