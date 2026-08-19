UP Has Witnessed 360-Degree Transformation In 9 Years, Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Investment Meet | X

New Delhi: August 19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet', expressed his gratitude to leading CEOs and business leaders for their enthusiasm towards investing in the state. Addressing a roundtable meeting with prominent industry leaders, Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a comprehensive '360-degree transformation' over the past 09 years. This transformation has positioned the state as one of India’s leading and most promising investment destinations.

Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh government would extend all possible support to entrepreneurs and companies investing in the state. He invited investors to come to Uttar Pradesh and expand their industrial and business operations, assuring them that government would ensure that they do not face unnecessary difficulties at any level.

CM Yogi thanked leading industrialists and CEOs for the keen interest they have shown in Investment Meet. He said that state government team has taken serious note of the suggestions put forward by investors. He assured them that their suggestions and expectations would be carefully considered and that necessary steps would be taken to address any practical challenges that may arise. He reiterated that government and its entire team are committed to creating a business-friendly and investment-conducive environment in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has a large pool of young manpower. Government is providing youth with opportunities for skilling and upskilling in line with requirements of industries. This will ensure the availability of trained and capable human resources for investors.

He said that the state is continuously strengthening infrastructure, connectivity, skilled manpower and ease of doing business in line with the changing industrial landscape. Companies investing in Uttar Pradesh will directly benefit from these developments. CM Yogi said that investments in Uttar Pradesh would prove highly beneficial for investors. Within the framework of its policies, state government would provide every possible support to investors.

The government is working to make the investment process simple, transparent, and time-bound, while creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to focus on expanding their businesses. Entire government machinery stands ready to support investors, with effective mechanisms in place to address any challenges they may face.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UP government believes not just in making announcements, but in delivering on its commitments on the ground. He said investors can witness the transformation UP has undergone over the past nine years. Improvements in law and order, connectivity, infrastructure, industrial environment and investor-friendly policies have created a new image of Uttar Pradesh. The change in government’s approach and functioning is also visible to investors.

Chief Minister described the Investment Meet as a significant opportunity for UP’s industrial development and investment potential. He said such interactions allow the government to understand the industry's expectations and requirements, while investors gain greater insight into the opportunities and facilities available in the state.

CM Yogi expressed confidence that growing interest of leading industrial groups in UP would accelerate new investments, employment generation and economic activity across the state. He also called upon investors to become partners in UP’s growth journey and take advantage of investment opportunities available in the state.