UP's 140-Year-Old 'Parichha Dam' To Receive Global Heritage Irrigation Award In France | X

Lucknow: August 19: Yogi government is continuously working to bring the state’s historical and engineering heritage to global stage. In a major achievement in this direction, the 140-year-old 'Parichha Dam' in Jhansi has now received international recognition. International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) has recognized the historic dam as a 'World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS)'.

Parichha Dam will also receive 'WHIS Award-26' during the 26th ICID International Congress and 77th International Executive Council Meeting to be held in France in October.

Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources, Anil Garg, said that department received a letter from ICID on August 13 informing it that the 140-year-old Parichha Dam in Jhansi would be presented with the 'WHIS Award-26' during the 26th ICID International Congress and 77th International Executive Council Meeting in Marseille, France, on October 14. Department officials have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Located on Betwa River in Jhansi, Parichha Dam has played an important role in irrigation system of Bundelkhand for nearly 140 years. It is a key component of Betwa Canal System, which supplies water for agriculture to drought-prone areas of Bundelkhand. Parichha Dam is approximately 1174 meters long and stands about 16.8 meters above the riverbed. It has 318 steel gates used to regulate and release water as required.

Over the past few years, dam’s water storage capacity has also been increased. Its capacity, previously around 1700 million cubic feet, has now been enhanced to approximately 2400 million cubic feet. Despite being around 140 years old, dam continues to serve its purpose efficiently. It benefits irrigation in several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. During the monsoon, opening of the dam gates creates a spectacular view, making the site an attraction for tourists as well. Parichha Dam also supplies water to Parichha Thermal Power Project, which has a power generation capacity of 920 MW.

Plans to develop Parichha Dam date back to the 19th century. In 1855, Captain Strachey proposed developing a canal system for Bundelkhand, following which surveys were undertaken. Construction of the dam began in 1881 and it became operational in 1886. Selection of Parichha Dam for 'WHIS Award-26' is not merely recognition of an old dam. It represents the legacy of Bundelkhand’s irrigation system, which has provided water to farmers and supported agriculture for generations.

Yogi government is working on two fronts- preserving and recognizing the state’s historic water structures while simultaneously strengthening modern irrigation infrastructure. Global recognition accorded to Parichha Dam is a significant outcome of these efforts.