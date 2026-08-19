CM Yogi Adityanath Invites Japanese Companies To Make UP Their 'Second Industrial Home' At Investment Meet | X

New Delhi, August 19: Japan is the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’, while Uttar Pradesh is the ‘Land of the Suryavansh’. Japan has decades of industrial experience, quality, technology and manufacturing excellence, while Uttar Pradesh has a young workforce, skills, a large market, strong infrastructure and better law and order. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Meet 2026 in New Delhi. Inviting Japanese companies to make Uttar Pradesh their ‘Second Industrial Home’, he said they should not merely set up factories here, but also develop technology, R&D, skill centers and global supply chains.

The Chief Minister said, “The India-Japan partnership is a partnership of ‘Shared Growth, Shared Technology and Shared Prosperity’. Today, 55 percent of the country’s mobile phone production and nearly 60 percent of electronic component manufacturing is taking place in Uttar Pradesh.”

Addressing the conference held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, the Chief Minister stated, “‘Land of the Rising Sun’ to the ‘Heartland of India’, let us build the industries of the future.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “It was a matter of great pleasure that representatives had gathered to further strengthen the partnership between Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture. The partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust, technology, culture, investment and a shared vision.”

He extended his greetings to the Governor of Yamanashi and wished him good health, prosperity and continued success.

The Chief Minister stated, "He was confident that the visit would further strengthen ties between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh. The participation of representatives from diverse sectors such as automobiles and advanced manufacturing, logistics, clean energy and technology reflects the growing breadth and diversity of the Uttar Pradesh-Japan economic partnership."

He said India-Japan relations are rooted in shared cultural and spiritual values, including the compassion of Buddha, discipline in life and the Middle Path.

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has, through clear policies, strong intent, and continuous reforms, emerged among India’s top three economies and become a growth engine of the country’s development.

The Chief Minister said, “Over the past 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in tripling its budget, GSDP and per capita income through ‘Safety, Stability and Speed’. During this period, women’s workforce participation has also increased more than threefold. The state is moving firmly towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.”

He informed, Uttar Pradesh today has advantages in infrastructure, logistics, industrial costs and good governance. Multimodal logistics and industrial corridors, the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, and data center infrastructure are continuously expanding. 60 percent of the country’s total expressway network, 17 airports, India’s largest railway network, metro networks in seven cities, India’s first Rapid Rail, the country’s first inland waterway, two Dedicated Freight Corridors, and logistics hubs provide Uttar Pradesh with seamless connectivity to global standards.

He added, saying, “India’s first urban public transport ropeway is being developed in Varanasi. More than 96 lakh MSME units, over 35,000 large industries and more than 22,000 start-ups are driving Uttar Pradesh’s economy. The state has 36 sectoral policies covering areas including IT-ITES, green hydrogen, solar power, food processing and defense manufacturing.”

He stated, more than 75,000 acres of dedicated industrial land bank is available in the state. 27 industrial manufacturing and logistics clusters are being developed strategically along expressways. 5 sectoral desks have also been established for priority sectors such as textiles and apparel, automobiles and electric mobility, chemicals, electronics and global capability centers.

The Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new hub for investment and innovation in areas such as AI, semiconductors, data centers, robotics, electric vehicles, agritech, fintech, deeptech, medtech, defense manufacturing, tourism and sports. The state has nine climatic zones and contributes 21-22 percent of India’s total foodgrain production, making it the country’s ‘food basket’.”

He said that the ancient civilizational heritage shared by Uttar Pradesh and Japan forms the foundation of their relationship. Uttar Pradesh is the ‘Land of the Suryavansh’, the ‘Land of Shri Ram’, the ‘Land of Shri Krishna’, the ‘Land of Buddha’ and the ‘Land of Unlimited Potential’.

CM Yogi said Japan has precision, quality, technology, research capability, manufacturing excellence and the philosophy of ‘Kaizen’, while Uttar Pradesh has scale, skills, market, infrastructure, policies, law and order and ambition. The combination of these strengths can take the state’s manufacturing ecosystem, MSME ecosystem, skilling, R&D and logistics capabilities to new heights.

He further informed, “A Japan City is also being developed in Uttar Pradesh with basic amenities, located just 3 kilometers from Noida International Airport. Semiconductor, data center, and electronics manufacturing clusters are also located nearby. In March 2026, the state introduced the ‘Plug and Play Industrial Sheds’ scheme. Noida International Airport is also being developed as a cargo, MRO and logistics hub.”

The Chief Minister said, “‘Nivesh 3.0’ has been launched to promote ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh. It brings services of different departments onto a single platform and enables online tracking from application to manufacturing. This has made the approval process faster and more transparent. Through efficient project tracking and monitoring, projects are being completed within stipulated timelines. Mega projects such as the Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Ganga Expressway were completed ahead of schedule. The Purvanchal Expressway was completed at a cost lower than the estimated amount.”

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has created a safe and stable environment in the state. On this foundation, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with projects including the IBM Innovation Center, Foxconn-HCL semiconductor plant, Hinduja Group’s EV bus plant and the defense manufacturing hub.

He further added, “One of the greatest strengths of Japanese industry is its emphasis on quality and long-term commitment. The objective is to develop a strong and long-term Japanese industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh and establish Japan as a major partner. We want Japanese companies to not only set up factories here, but also build technology, R&D, skill centers and global supply chains. Japan has decades of industrial experience, while Uttar Pradesh has a young generation capable of absorbing this experience and taking it forward.”

He urged Japanese companies to consider Uttar Pradesh their ‘Second Industrial Home’. The Uttar Pradesh government, he said, stands with them as a reliable partner.

CM Yogi said this is the most appropriate time to transform the strategic India-Japan vision into a concrete economic and industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japanese industry in investment, innovation, manufacturing and technology.

He added, saying, “The next chapter of this partnership would take shape in factories, be born through innovation in laboratories, develop talent in universities, and reach the world through global supply chains. Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest young workforce, and its youth are skilled and talented. The state’s objective is to transform this youth power into an industry-ready workforce. Connecting UP’s youth with Japanese manufacturing culture is a priority.”

The Chief Minister said, “Japanese manufacturing excellence and Uttar Pradesh’s young workforce can jointly create a new skill ecosystem. This could integrate Japanese industrial excellence practices such as Kaizen, Five-S, lean manufacturing, robotics, automation and precision engineering with youth training. High-level discussions between officials of Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi focused on cooperation in green hydrogen, renewable energy and clean technology. Two Green Hydrogen Centers of Excellence are being established through IIT Kanpur, HBTU Kanpur, IIT BHU and MMMUT Gorakhpur. The Uttar Pradesh government has already sanctioned and released ₹50 crore for each center.”

He said the objective is not to restrict this cooperation to research, but to take it towards pilot projects, real-world technology applications and commercial production.

The Chief Minister also added, "The Escorts Kubota project has the potential to generate around 4,000 jobs. In its first phase, the project has proposed an annual production capacity of 60,000 tractors and 15,000 units of construction equipment."

He described it as an important example of India-Japan industrial cooperation. The Spark Minda-Toyota-Denso partnership also demonstrates the potential for integrating Japanese technology with Uttar Pradesh’s strong manufacturing ecosystem.

He added that the proposed tripartite MoU between JETRO, Invest UP and CII would provide a stronger institutional foundation for the process. He also appreciated JETRO’s role in facilitating Japanese investment and connecting Japanese companies with opportunities in India.

The Chief Minister invited JETRO to work more closely as a strategic partner in Uttar Pradesh’s economic transformation. He sought its cooperation in attracting more Japanese companies, technology and investment to the state and strengthening B2B and B2G partnerships.

Central IT, Electronics, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development and Energy Minister A.K. Sharma, IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini, JETRO officials and several prominent industry leaders were present at the event.