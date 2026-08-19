Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of All Accused, Dhami Govt Highlights Strong Prosecution | X

Dehradun: The court today once again rejected the bail pleas of all the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Due to the strong and effective prosecution by the state government, the accused could not secure any relief. This once again makes it clear that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government remains firmly committed to ensuring justice for Ankita and securing the strictest punishment for those found guilty under the law.

The conviction of the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and their sentence to life imprisonment is evidence that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government worked with seriousness and determination from the very beginning of this sensitive case until the final judicial verdict, with the objective of ensuring the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators.

After the incident came to light, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately directed that strict action be taken. Within 24 hours, the accused were sent to jail, and an SIT was constituted for a fair and thorough investigation. Action was also initiated against the accused under the Gangsters Act.

During the investigation, a detailed chargesheet of approximately 500 pages was prepared, incorporating statements of nearly 100 witnesses along with important evidence. The prosecution consistently presented the case strongly before the court, as a result of which the bail applications of the accused were repeatedly rejected and they remained behind bars throughout the trial. As a result of the strong investigation and effective prosecution, the perpetrators of Ankita’s murder were ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment.

Throughout the process, the state government accorded the highest priority to the sentiments of Ankita’s parents and family. In accordance with the family’s demands, government counsels were changed three times. Moreover, when Ankita’s parents demanded a CBI investigation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami respected their sentiments and ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

The government provided ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to support the family. In addition, jobs were provided to Ankita’s brother and father, fulfilling the government’s commitment to stand by the bereaved family.

Throughout the entire case, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s stand remained clear from day one: no matter how influential a criminal may be, the law will take its course and the guilty will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. Amid questions raised regarding the investigation, the investigation process was also found satisfactory at the judicial level, and the accused were brought to justice as a result of strong prosecution.

Meanwhile, Congress and people associated with other organisations repeatedly raised questions in the name of the so-called ‘VIP’, attempting to create confusion among the public. If anyone had any concrete facts or evidence in this regard, the same should have been presented before the investigating agencies and the court. Making allegations outside the court for political gain and misleading the public is not a fight for justice; rather, it amounts to politicising an extremely sensitive case concerning Ankita.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had made it clear from the very beginning that ensuring justice for Ankita was the government’s highest priority. From swift arrests, an SIT investigation, a strong chargesheet and action under the Gangsters Act, to ensuring that the accused did not get bail, changing the prosecution arrangement as per the family’s demand, providing financial assistance and employment, and ordering a CBI investigation at the request of Ankita’s parents—the government took decisions with sensitivity and firmness at every stage.

In the fight to secure justice for Ankita, the Dhami government did not limit itself to assurances; it stood firmly with the family through concrete action, strong prosecution and a decisive outcome.